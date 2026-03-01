Wake Up! Music from the “Bluey” Episode “Sleepytime” is Now Streaming
The songs arrive nearly 6 years after the episode's initial release.
A popular episode of Bluey titled “Sleepytime” has been out for years, but now fans can listen to the music from the episode on music streaming platforms.
What’s Happening:
- Two songs from the popular Bluey episode “Sleepytime” have made their way to music streaming services.
- The episode, which was released all the way back in April of 2020, has become massively popular, amassing 51 million views on Disney Jr.’s YouTube channel alone.
- The episode follows Bingo as she has a dream while learning to sleep in her own bed.
- In her dream, she travels through space, with her stuffed bunny and family appearing as planets and celestial bodies.
- The episode explores themes of growing independence, comfort, and a parent’s constant love.
- The two song set features the song “Sleepytime,” as well as an orchestral version of the Bluey theme song.
- You can stream the album now on Spotify and Apple Music.
- Plus, you can check out the full “Sleepytime” episode below.
Bluey at Disney Parks:
- For those looking to hangout with the Heeler family in real life, Bluey experiences are also heading to Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
- At Disney’s Animal Kingdom and aboard Disney Cruise Line, fans can encounter both Bluey and Bingo for special meet and greet experiences that are sure to make memories.
- At Disneyland, a brand new stage show will see the Heeler family take over the Fantasyland Theatre helping families create their Best Day Ever!
- These experiences are set to debut this Spring.
Read More Bluey:
- Photos: Baboon Out, Blue Heeler in as Conversation Station and Wildlife Express Close to Prep for New Experience
- Video: Wakey Wakey Invites Young Disney Cruise Line Guests to Start their Day with Bluey and Bingo
- “Bluey” On Board: Bluey and Bingo Join Disney Cruise Line’s Who’s Behind the Curtain Show