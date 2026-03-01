Wake Up! Music from the “Bluey” Episode “Sleepytime” is Now Streaming

The songs arrive nearly 6 years after the episode's initial release.

A popular episode of Bluey titled “Sleepytime” has been out for years, but now fans can listen to the music from the episode on music streaming platforms.

What’s Happening:

Two songs from the popular Bluey episode “Sleepytime” have made their way to music streaming services.

The episode, which was released all the way back in April of 2020, has become massively popular, amassing 51 million views on Disney Jr.’s YouTube channel alone.

The episode follows Bingo as she has a dream while learning to sleep in her own bed.

In her dream, she travels through space, with her stuffed bunny and family appearing as planets and celestial bodies.

The episode explores themes of growing independence, comfort, and a parent’s constant love.

The two song set features the song “Sleepytime,” as well as an orchestral version of the Bluey theme song.

You can stream the album now on Spotify and Apple Music.

Plus, you can check out the full “Sleepytime” episode below.

Bluey at Disney Parks:

For those looking to hangout with the Heeler family in real life, Bluey experiences are also heading to Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom and aboard Disney Cruise Line, fans can encounter both Bluey and Bingo for special meet and greet experiences that are sure to make memories.

At Disneyland, a brand new stage show will see the Heeler family take over the Fantasyland Theatre helping families create their Best Day Ever!

These experiences are set to debut this Spring.

