“Bluey” On Board: Bluey and Bingo Join Disney Cruise Line’s Who’s Behind the Curtain Show

Spoiler: it’s Bluey and Bingo.
by , (Photography) |
Tags: , , ,

Disney Cruise Line’s popular Who’s Behind the Curtain show has new guests all the way from down-under!

What’s Happening:

  • There is plenty to blue, I mean do aboard Disney Cruise Line, including exciting activities with some of your favorite characters. 
  • While aboard the Disney Dream, Laughing Place had the chance to check out a new version of the fun kid’s activity Who’s Behind the Curtain!
  • Allowing kids to guess which character is, you guessed it, behind the curtain using fun riddles and tips, young sailors can now find Bluey and Bingo!

  • Screens around the room are also decorated to look like the inside of the Heeler family home!

  • Check out the big Bluey reveal and enjoy Bluey and Bingo’s spectacular dance moves. 

Bluey at Disney Parks:

  • For those looking to hangout with the Heeler family in real life, Bluey experiences are also heading to Disneyland and Walt Disney World
  • At Disney’s Animal Kingdom and aboard Disney Cruise Line, fans can encounter both Bluey and Bingo for special meet and greet experiences that are sure to make memories. 
  • At Disneyland, a brand new stage show will see the Heeler family take over the Fantasyland Theatre helping families create their Best Day Ever!
  • These experiences are set to debut this Spring. 

Read More Disney Cruise Line:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber
Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti