“Bluey” On Board: Bluey and Bingo Join Disney Cruise Line’s Who’s Behind the Curtain Show
Spoiler: it’s Bluey and Bingo.
Disney Cruise Line’s popular Who’s Behind the Curtain show has new guests all the way from down-under!
What’s Happening:
- There is plenty to blue, I mean do aboard Disney Cruise Line, including exciting activities with some of your favorite characters.
- While aboard the Disney Dream, Laughing Place had the chance to check out a new version of the fun kid’s activity Who’s Behind the Curtain!
- Allowing kids to guess which character is, you guessed it, behind the curtain using fun riddles and tips, young sailors can now find Bluey and Bingo!
- Screens around the room are also decorated to look like the inside of the Heeler family home!
- Check out the big Bluey reveal and enjoy Bluey and Bingo’s spectacular dance moves.
Bluey at Disney Parks:
- For those looking to hangout with the Heeler family in real life, Bluey experiences are also heading to Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
- At Disney’s Animal Kingdom and aboard Disney Cruise Line, fans can encounter both Bluey and Bingo for special meet and greet experiences that are sure to make memories.
- At Disneyland, a brand new stage show will see the Heeler family take over the Fantasyland Theatre helping families create their Best Day Ever!
- These experiences are set to debut this Spring.
