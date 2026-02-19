Photos: Hercules-Themed Concierge Lounge on Disney Dream
This new ethereal lounge brings the glory of Mount Olympus to Deck 12.
We recently got photos of the new Concierge Lounge inspired by the 1997 animated classic Hercules on the Disney Dream.
The space is designed to feel like the top of Mount Olympus, featuring white walls with golden inset lights, Grecian-style columns, and a large circular skylight.
The walls are adorned with artwork depicting Mount Olympus, including a piece showing Hercules and Pegasus flying before the sun, and another of the young hero with Zeus and Hera at the gates.
A marble-topped bar with gold accents serves cocktails during select hours, while a self-service buffet offers pastries, fruits, and charcuterie.
More Disney Cruise Line News:
- Behind the Scenes: How Imagineers Curate the Historic Artwork for the "1923" Restaurant on the Disney Destiny
Photos: Exploring the New Location for Edge Aboard the Disney Dream
- Disney Cruise Line Shares More Details on Pixar Day at Sea's 2027 Return
- 3 Stages in 1: Imagineering Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Disney Destiny's Theatre
- Photos: Mobile WEB Workshop Brings Superhero Action to Disney Dream's Oceaneering Club
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com