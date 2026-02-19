Photos: Hercules-Themed Concierge Lounge on Disney Dream

This new ethereal lounge brings the glory of Mount Olympus to Deck 12.

We recently got photos of the new Concierge Lounge inspired by the 1997 animated classic Hercules on the Disney Dream.

The space is designed to feel like the top of Mount Olympus, featuring white walls with golden inset lights, Grecian-style columns, and a large circular skylight.

The walls are adorned with artwork depicting Mount Olympus, including a piece showing Hercules and Pegasus flying before the sun, and another of the young hero with Zeus and Hera at the gates.

A marble-topped bar with gold accents serves cocktails during select hours, while a self-service buffet offers pastries, fruits, and charcuterie.

