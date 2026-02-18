Behind the Scenes: How Imagineers Curate the Historic Artwork for the "1923" Restaurant on the Disney Destiny

Set Decorator Alina reveals the journey from the Animation Research Library in Glendale to the shipyards of Germany.

A new video released by D23 has pulled back the curtain on the meticulous curation process for 1923, the sophisticated dining venue aboard the Disney Destiny.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Imagineering shared the process of selecting artwork for the 1923 restaurant aboard the Disney Destiny.

Set Decorator Alina walks fans through the trans-Atlantic journey required to bring Disney’s animation legacy to the high seas.

The process begins with Imagineers identifying specific films from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar that align with the ship's "Heroes and Villains" design thesis.

The team sends their wish list to the Animation Research Library (ARL), initiating a virtual collaboration to identify the strongest available artwork that narrates the stories of the chosen characters.

Designers travel physically to the ARL in Glendale, California. Here, they lay out the actual display cases, finalizing the placement of sketches, cels, and maquettes to ensure a cohesive visual narrative.

Once finalized, the delicate artwork and props are packed in California and shipped directly to the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, for installation on the vessel.

We previously posted a photo report of the D23 restaurant aboard the Disney Destiny.

About the Animation Research Library (ARL):

Originally known as "The Morgue," the ARL is the primary repository for all original artwork created by Walt Disney Animation Studios, housing approximately 65 million pieces of physical art.

The facility is strictly climate-controlled (kept at 59°F/15°C and 50% relative humidity) to prevent the degradation of paper and celluloid.

The ARL is not open to the public. Its location in Glendale is nondescript and unmarked to ensure the security of the collection, which serves as a creative resource for current animators and Imagineers.

The library utilizes a custom-built camera system to digitize artwork at extremely high resolutions, allowing them to share assets globally without risking damage to the fragile originals during transport.

It is one of the few places in the world that stores surviving multi-plane camera glass paintings, which are notoriously fragile and heavy, used in films like Pinocchio and Bambi.

