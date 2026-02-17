Photos: Exploring the New Location for Edge Aboard the Disney Dream

Edge, the ship's tween club, got its new location following a dry dock in 2024.

During its most recent dry dock, the Disney Dream got a new funnel suite necessitating the moving of the Edge tween club. Let's take a look at the new home for the Edge.

What's Happening:

Debuting back in 2024, the all-new Dream Tower Suite completely transformed the forward funnel of the Disney Dream, which was previously home to the Edge.

Because of that, Edge, the tween club for guests ages 11-14, moved to Deck 5 – also debuting some exciting new features, including access to an outdoor deck with a ball pit and recreational games, all exclusively for Edge and Vibe guests.

Edge also features a club lounge and dance floor for unforgettable parties with new friends.

