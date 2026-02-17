Photos: Exploring the New Location for Edge Aboard the Disney Dream
Edge, the ship's tween club, got its new location following a dry dock in 2024.
During its most recent dry dock, the Disney Dream got a new funnel suite necessitating the moving of the Edge tween club. Let's take a look at the new home for the Edge.
What's Happening:
- Debuting back in 2024, the all-new Dream Tower Suite completely transformed the forward funnel of the Disney Dream, which was previously home to the Edge.
- Because of that, Edge, the tween club for guests ages 11-14, moved to Deck 5 – also debuting some exciting new features, including access to an outdoor deck with a ball pit and recreational games, all exclusively for Edge and Vibe guests.
- Edge also features a club lounge and dance floor for unforgettable parties with new friends.
