Disney Dream to Debut Updated Oceaneer Club, New Dream Tower Suite, Concierge Lounge and Revamped Spa This Fall

Following a stint in dry dock later this year, the Disney Dream cruise ship will debut some new additions – including an updated Oceaneer Club, a brand-new funnel suite, a new concierge lounge and revamped spa.

What’s Happening:

After spending the summer season in Europe, the Disney Dream will debut some exciting updates this fall when it arrives at its home port in Fort Lauderdale.

A state-of-the-art lab, thanks to members of the Worldwide Engineering Brigade, or “WEB” for short, will be swinging into the Oceaneer Club. At Marvel

Recruits might even have the chance to meet some Avenger mentors!

Edge, the tween club for guests ages 11-14, will be moving to Deck 5 in order to debut exciting new features, including access to an outdoor deck with a ball pit and recreational games, all exclusively for Edge and Vibe guests.

Edge will also include a club lounge and dance floor for unforgettable parties with new friends.

In homage to the Disney Dream’s stern character, Sorcerer Mickey, the all-new, two-story funnel suite will be themed to The Sorcerer’s Apprentice from Fantasia .

from . Full of gilded features that reflect the Disney Dream’s art deco motif, this spectacular suite will immerse guests in Sorcerer Mickey’s magic, including celestial-inspired surroundings, carpet design inspired by flowing water, and a chandelier reminiscent of his famous control of the waves.

Pricing will be high for the new suite, with a four-day sailing in May 2025 going for $32,032.

Depending on the sailing date, there’s a $14K difference compared to the current top-of-the-line suite, the Concierge Royal Suite with Veranda.

Concierge guests will be able to enjoy an expanded Concierge Lounge, an all-new space inspired by the Hercules , and the heavenly Mount Olympus.

, and the heavenly Mount Olympus. The ethereal lounge will have light, airy details and rich colors inspired by the clouds of Mount Olympus, with hints of bright gold evoking the gates to the kingdom of the gods.

The ship’s spa will feature a refreshed check-in area and will expand to include new treatment rooms.

Lastly, joining the quick service dining options on Deck 11 will be a guest favorite cantina, offering all your favorite tacos, burritos and bowls.

All of these magical enchantments will debut about the Disney Dream this fall.

