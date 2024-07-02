Is A New Suite Type Coming To The Disney Dream?

It seems that Disney Cruise Line has quietly confirmed a new stateroom category is coming to the Disney Dream after her dry dock later this year.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Dream, the first of Disney’s Dream Class ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, is slated to enter dry dock later this year.

Dry dock is essentially a refurbishment of not only operational equipment like the ship engines, propellers, etc, but also a chance to overhaul restaurants, guest areas, staterooms and more.

With this upcoming Dry Dock, it seems a new stateroom type is on the way as the official Disney Cruise Line website has quietly made a change regarding their stateroom coding.

The Disney Cruise Line website previously stated that the Disney Dream’s Concierge Royal Suite with Verandah was classified as 01A stateroom – a booking code used for the highest class of stateroom aboard the ship.

On other ships, like the Disney Wish and the upcoming Disney Treasure, the two-floor funnel suites reserve this classification as well.

However, the Disney Dream now states that the Concierge Royal Suite with Verandah is now classified as an 01B stateroom – implying a new, more luxurious stateroom will be coming to the ship during its dry dock..

This is supported by the fact that the Disney Fantasy, the sister ship of the Disney Dream, still shows that their Concierge Royal Suite with Verandah is still classified as an 01A stateroom.

A travel agent reached out regarding this as well, with a confirmation received from Disney Cruise Line, saying “we have recently adjusted the concierge stateroom categories aboard the Disney Dream.

Many fans of Disney Cruise Line are speculating online what else is coming to the ship during a dry dock, with many fans' eyes set squarely on the Enchanted Garden restaurant, with changes coming to that venue in some way.

Other social media posts indicate conversations with the concierge team who have suggested an expansion of the concierge guest only areas, including the lounge and sundeck.

Nothing has officially been said regarding major changes to the Disney Dream during her upcoming dry dock, but could likely be held for the upcoming D23 Ultimate Fan Event, taking place next month in Anaheim, California.

For more information about the Disney Cruise Line, or to book your own voyage, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel