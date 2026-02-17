Photos: Mobile WEB Workshop Brings Superhero Action to Disney Dream's Oceaneering Club

Disney Dream’s Oceaneering Club got a web-slinging upgrade, perfect for young superheroes!

What’s Happening:

Since Disney Cruise Line’s launch in 1998, the Oceaneering Club has been a staple activity for young sailors to embrace their imagination and creativity through themed play spaces.

Disney Dream is no exception to this DCL exclusive.

Now, one area of Oceaneering Club has received a superhero makeover inspired by Spider-Man!

Mobile WEB Workshop replaces the former Disney Infinity area, which was a popular video game in the 2010s that allowed fans to collect their favorite Disney characters by purchasing RFID figures to use in game.

Disney stopped supporting online service for the game in the late 2010s, and the area was in desperate need of an update.

Mobile WEB Workshop features tons of interactive displays inspired by the MCU Spider-Man films as well as Disney Parks WEB Slingers attractions.

Part of the experience also includes WEB Mission Training, allowing young guests to prepare their skills for superhero battles.

Take a look around the new Mobile WEB Workshop below:

Oceaneering Club is designed for guests 3-12, so older guests will need to find other ways to enjoy the superhero action aboard Disney Cruise Line.

For those looking to hit the open seas with Disney Cruise Line, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Disney Cruise Line: