Photos: Mobile WEB Workshop Brings Superhero Action to Disney Dream's Oceaneering Club
The area replaces the former Disney Infinity gaming space.
Disney Dream’s Oceaneering Club got a web-slinging upgrade, perfect for young superheroes!
What’s Happening:
- Since Disney Cruise Line’s launch in 1998, the Oceaneering Club has been a staple activity for young sailors to embrace their imagination and creativity through themed play spaces.
- Disney Dream is no exception to this DCL exclusive.
- Now, one area of Oceaneering Club has received a superhero makeover inspired by Spider-Man!
- Mobile WEB Workshop replaces the former Disney Infinity area, which was a popular video game in the 2010s that allowed fans to collect their favorite Disney characters by purchasing RFID figures to use in game.
- Disney stopped supporting online service for the game in the late 2010s, and the area was in desperate need of an update.
- Mobile WEB Workshop features tons of interactive displays inspired by the MCU Spider-Man films as well as Disney Parks WEB Slingers attractions.
- Part of the experience also includes WEB Mission Training, allowing young guests to prepare their skills for superhero battles.
- Take a look around the new Mobile WEB Workshop below:
- Oceaneering Club is designed for guests 3-12, so older guests will need to find other ways to enjoy the superhero action aboard Disney Cruise Line.
