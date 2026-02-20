Photos: Inside the New Bluey's Favorite Games at Disney’s Oceaneer Club

The Heeler family brings interactive character boards, and lava-filled floors to the high seas.
Disney Cruise Line has introduced some brand-new world of imaginative play, bringing fun games inspired by the show Bluey to the Disney Oceaneer Club.

  • The Disney Oceaneer Club (traditionally a space for Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar) has a new favorite neighbor.
  • The new Bluey’s Favourite Games experience is built around the philosophy of unstructured play that makes the show a hit with parents and kids alike.
  • A massive, physical game board allows kids to engage with the extended cast of the show. Using large, stylized cards, children can match characters like Coco, Socks, Indy, and Winton.
  • The classic game of keeping a red balloon off the floor is now a facilitated event, complete with a high-energy soundtrack and plenty of "For Real Life" stakes.
  • Utilizing the club’s open floor space, oversized decals of items from the Heeler home (including a kiwi-slice rug, a backpack, and a cricket bat) serve as "safe zones" in an immersive game of "The Ground is Lava."
  • For those needing a break from the Dance Mode, dedicated craft stations allow young guests to create their own Wackadoo artwork and masks of their favorite characters.
  • The fun extends beyond the club walls with a themed scavenger hunt that rewards keen-eyed kids for spotting clues hidden throughout the ship.
  • These experiences are currently live aboard the Disney Dream and are scheduled to debut on the Disney Wish in June 2026.

Bluey on the Disney Dream

