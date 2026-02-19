Photos: Ramone's Cantina Aboard the Disney Dream
A fresh quick-service option inspired by Cars has rolled onto the pool deck following the ship’s recent dry dock.
We recently got pictures aboard the Disney Dream and the new Ramone’s Cantina, which brings the smooth, low-riding style of Radiator Springs to the high seas.
The culinary offerings on the Disney Dream's upper decks have been overhauled with this new "Build Your Own" concept, allowing guests to customize their fuel just like Ramone customizes a chassis.
- Guests can choose ta soft taco shell or a bowl before heading down the assembly line.
- The menu features seasoned beef, chicken, and fajita vegetables for a vegetarian option.
- Establish a solid foundation with rice and beans.
- Toppings include guacamole, sour cream, queso fresco, and a Mexican cheese blend.
- Finish it off with a salsa bar.
From Hood Ornaments to Hot Sauce: The Legacy of Ramone
- Ramone is voiced by the legendary Cheech Marin, half of the comedy duo Cheech & Chong. Marin has voiced the character in all three Cars films, as well as in the Cars Toons and video games.
- Ramone is a 1959 Chevrolet Impala Lowrider. The character and his shop, "Ramone's House of Body Art," are direct tributes to the custom car culture of East Los Angeles. T
- The intricate pinstriping seen on the new menu signage mimics the complex line work found on real-world lowriders.
