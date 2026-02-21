Video: Wakey Wakey Invites Young Disney Cruise Line Guests to Start their Day with Bluey and Bingo

Spend your morning dancing along with the Heeler sisters!

Young sailors aboard Disney Cruise Line can start their day with dancing and singing along with Bingo and Bluey.

What’s Happening:

There is plenty to blue, I mean do aboard Disney Cruise Line, including exciting activities with some of your favorite characters.

While aboard the Disney Dream, Laughing Place had the chance to check out a new version of the fun kid’s activity Wakey Wakey with Bluey and Bingo!

Inviting young sailors into an early morning adventure, kids can dance and play games with the Heeler sisters to start their day.

Laughing Place had the chance to check out the show aboard the Disney Dream, which was filled with high-energy fun!

Check out a full performance of Wakey Wakey with Bluey and Bingo below.

Bluey at Disney Parks:

For those looking to hangout with the Heeler family in real life, Bluey experiences are also heading to Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom and aboard Disney Cruise Line, fans can encounter both Bluey and Bingo for special meet and greet experiences that are sure to make memories.

At Disneyland, a brand new stage show will see the Heeler family take over the Fantasyland Theatre helping families create their Best Day Ever!

These experiences are set to debut this Spring.

