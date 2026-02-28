Photos: Baboon Out, Blue Heeler in as Conversation Station and Wildlife Express Close to Prep for New Experience

Some big changes are afoot at Disney's Animal Kingdom, and not just with the upcoming Tropical Americas coming to the former Dinoland U.S.A. More closures have taken place at the park to prepare for the big arrival of Bluey. Located in the Africa section of the park, the Wildlife Express is currently unavailable. This transportation attraction would bring guests to Rafiki's Planet Watch at Conservation Station.

Now, the former marquee for the train and Rafiki's Planet Watch are covered, signifying that the train attraction (and its destination) are currently unavailable. However, the Train Station is currently open so guests partaking in the park's Wilderness Explorers activity can still complete their booklet. Additionally, the train station is also home to some character meet and greets, using the covered and off-the-path location to its fullest extent while the train is out of service.

Any reference to the train or signage referring to the Wildlife Express, has been covered.

Signage still visible also refers to the destination of the train as being Conservation Station. Handy, since the original name for this area of the park was Conservation Station since opening day in 1998, with Rafiki's Planet Watch debuting at Conservation Station (with that name adopted) back in 2000. Now, the park is once again officially referring to the area as simply, "Conservation Station."

Many of the experiences in this location have come and gone over the years, including the 3D audio experience, "Song of the Rainforest" and the recent Animation Experience at Conservation Station. While many of the animal veterinary experiences will remain, Conservation Station will now become the headquarters for all things Bluey when the ultra-popular Blue Heeler and her friends and family arrive at the park later this year.

