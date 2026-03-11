Disneyland Gets Ready for "Bluey's Best Day Ever!" as Signage Arrives at the Fantasyland Theatre

Bluey is ready to host a Fun Fair at the Fantasyland Theatre – kicking off in a little over a week!

We're just over a week away from Bluey's long-awaited debut at the Disneyland Resort – and signage for the new experience has gone up at the Fantasyland Theatre!

What's Happening:

Disneyland is getting ready to welcome Bluey to the Fantasyland Theatre, unveiling the signage for Bluey's Best Day Ever! ahead of its debut on Sunday, March 22.

Set to bring guests into the heartfelt world of one of Disney+’s most-watched programs, the celebration will combine heart, humor, games, and musical moments for an incredible playdate with the Heeler family.

Bluey, along with her sister Bingo, will be joined live on stage with a group of comedic actors and musicians to bring songs and fun from the animated series to life.

Fans can expect an interactive adventure with games like Keepy Uppy and interactive adventures through Gnome Village and Fairy Garden.

Part of the best day ever, Bluey’s school’s fair will allow guests to create memories with the Grannies, Chattermax, Unicore, and enjoy themed treats from Troubadour Tavern.

Bluey’s Best Day Ever! will officially kick off on Sunday, March 22 at Disneyland.

As part of the fun, young guests will get to enjoy a special Bluey-themed kids meal.

Bluey and Bingo recently made their debut on the seven seas aboard the Disney Dream, and they'll also be coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom this summer.

