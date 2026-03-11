Disneyland Gets Ready for "Bluey's Best Day Ever!" as Signage Arrives at the Fantasyland Theatre

Bluey is ready to host a Fun Fair at the Fantasyland Theatre – kicking off in a little over a week!

We're just over a week away from Bluey's long-awaited debut at the Disneyland Resort – and signage for the new experience has gone up at the Fantasyland Theatre!

What's Happening:

  • Disneyland is getting ready to welcome Bluey to the Fantasyland Theatre, unveiling the signage for Bluey's Best Day Ever! ahead of its debut on Sunday, March 22.
  • Set to bring guests into the heartfelt world of one of Disney+’s most-watched programs, the celebration will combine heart, humor, games, and musical moments for an incredible playdate with the Heeler family. 
  • Bluey, along with her sister Bingo, will be joined live on stage with a group of comedic actors and musicians to bring songs and fun from the animated series to life.
  • Fans can expect an interactive adventure with games like Keepy Uppy and interactive adventures through Gnome Village and Fairy Garden. 
  • Part of the best day ever, Bluey’s school’s fair will allow guests to create memories with the Grannies, Chattermax, Unicore, and enjoy themed treats from Troubadour Tavern. 
  • Bluey’s Best Day Ever! will officially kick off on Sunday, March 22 at Disneyland.

