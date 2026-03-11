Disneyland Gets Ready for "Bluey's Best Day Ever!" as Signage Arrives at the Fantasyland Theatre
Bluey is ready to host a Fun Fair at the Fantasyland Theatre – kicking off in a little over a week!
We're just over a week away from Bluey's long-awaited debut at the Disneyland Resort – and signage for the new experience has gone up at the Fantasyland Theatre!
What's Happening:
- Disneyland is getting ready to welcome Bluey to the Fantasyland Theatre, unveiling the signage for Bluey's Best Day Ever! ahead of its debut on Sunday, March 22.
- Set to bring guests into the heartfelt world of one of Disney+’s most-watched programs, the celebration will combine heart, humor, games, and musical moments for an incredible playdate with the Heeler family.
- Bluey, along with her sister Bingo, will be joined live on stage with a group of comedic actors and musicians to bring songs and fun from the animated series to life.
- Fans can expect an interactive adventure with games like Keepy Uppy and interactive adventures through Gnome Village and Fairy Garden.
- Part of the best day ever, Bluey’s school’s fair will allow guests to create memories with the Grannies, Chattermax, Unicore, and enjoy themed treats from Troubadour Tavern.
- Bluey’s Best Day Ever! will officially kick off on Sunday, March 22 at Disneyland.
- As part of the fun, young guests will get to enjoy a special Bluey-themed kids meal.
- Bluey and Bingo recently made their debut on the seven seas aboard the Disney Dream, and they'll also be coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom this summer.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Once again, Disney Legend Josh Gad has appeared at Disneyland – taking over a Fantasyland favorite this time around.
- With Disneyland Resort President Thomas Mazloum becoming Chairman of Disney Experiences, Jill Estorino will be taking over his role.
- The Magic Key Road Trip 2026 mailer includes three Disney California Adventure-inspired car air fresheners arriving exclusively for Magic Key holders.
- Emergency crews responded to a hazmat situation Tuesday afternoon at Disneyland Park after an unusual odor was reported near a backstage area close to Star Tours.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com