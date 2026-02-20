Bluey's Best Day Ever Gets Even Better with a Low-Priced Kids Meal Coming to Disneyland
Special Bluey-themed kids meals will be available when Bluey's Best Day Ever! begins this March.
As Bluey gets ready to celebrate the "Best Day Ever!" at Disneyland Park, young guests will get to enjoy a special Bluey-themed kids meal.
What's Happening:
- Taking over the Fantasyland Theatre, the amazing characters of Bluey will debut at Disneyland in a brand new experience called Bluey’s Best Day Ever!
- Set to bring guests into the heartfelt world of one of Disney+’s most-watched programs, the celebration will combine heart, humor, games, and musical moments for an incredible playdate with the Heeler family.
- In addition to all of the entertainment offerings, Disneyland will also be offering a Bluey-themed kids meal.
- Priced at $5.99, the meal will include a small hot dog, an orange, and either milk or water.
- Given its adjacent location, this kids meal will likely be available at Troubadour Tavern.
- The “it’s a small world” adjacent area will transform into the Bluey’s school grounds.
- Bluey, along with her sister Bingo, will be joined live on stage with a group of comedic actors and musicians to bring songs and fun from the animated series to life.
- Fans can expect an interactive adventure with games like Keepy Uppy and interactive adventures through Gnome Village and Fairy Garden.
- Bluey’s Best Day Ever! will officially kick off on March 22, 2026.
- Bluey and Bingo recently made their debut on the seven seas aboard the Disney Dream, and they'll also be coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom this summer.
