Hazmat Response at Disneyland After Unknown Odor Near Star Tours Backstage Area
Five cast members were hospitalized after reporting dizziness and shortness of breath; nearby guest areas were temporarily cleared.
Emergency crews responded to a hazmat situation Tuesday afternoon at Disneyland Park after an unusual odor was reported near a backstage area close to Star Tours.
What’s Happening:
- According to reporting from KTLA, authorities were called to the park around 12:30 p.m. after the odor was detected near the Tomorrowland attraction’s backstage operations area.
- Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Mark Sutter told KTLA that officers responded to the scene following reports of the odor. Several workers began experiencing symptoms, including shortness of breath and dizziness.
- Initial reports indicated four workers were transported to a hospital for evaluation.
- Later statements from Disneyland officials clarified that five cast members were ultimately taken to local hospitals as a precaution after reporting similar symptoms.
- Other affected employees were treated on-site by paramedics and later released.
- According to officials from Disneyland Resort, the odor appears to have been caused by building materials being used by a contractor that triggered a chemical reaction in a backstage area.
- The exact cause of the odor remains under investigation, but authorities have indicated the situation appears to have been contained to the backstage space where the materials were being used.
- Out of an abundance of caution, Disneyland officials temporarily cleared nearby guest areas around Tomorrowland while emergency crews responded to the incident.
- Officials said that no park guests reported symptoms and that the precautionary clearing was implemented purely for safety while the source of the odor was investigated.
- Those nearby sections of the park are expected to reopen once the area was deemed safe.
- As of Tuesday afternoon, the incident remained under active investigation by local authorities and Disneyland safety teams. Emergency responders continued to evaluate the area and monitor conditions.
- While hazmat responses at theme parks are rare, safety protocols require immediate evacuation and medical evaluation whenever unknown chemical odors or reactions are reported.
- At this time, officials say no guests were affected, and the situation appears to have been limited to employees working in the backstage area.