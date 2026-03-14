Disney Releases New Poster for Upcoming Animated Series "Dragon Striker"
The new series is set to premiere on a rather surprising platform.
Disney has revealed the new poster for their upcoming animated series, Dragon Striker, this weekend, confirming its release for later this year.
What's Happening:
- Disney Television Animation has released the new poster for the upcoming animated series, Dragon Striker.
- The big reveal came during the Paris Manga & Sci-Fi Show Sci-Fi Show, where attendees also had the opportunity to get an exclusive preview of the upcoming series.
- The new poster not only confirms that show is set for a release later this year, but to the surprise of many - promises that release not only on Disney+, but also on Disney XD, specifically. Not Disney Channel as originally expected.
- No specific date for release or trailer has yet to be revealed for the new animated series at this time.
- Set in the world of Asteria, Dragon Striker centers on a high-stakes magical sport called Gorotama—a five-a-side, soccer-like game enhanced with fantastical powers. The story follows Key, a 12-year-old farm boy who dreams of playing Gorotama at the elite school Kal Asterock, despite lacking magical abilities. That changes when he discovers a hidden connection to his late mother, a legendary champion known as the Dragon Striker.
- Key’s journey introduces him to Ssyelle, a gifted player who can slow time and becomes a core part of the newly reformed team known as the Knights. Other teammates include Milo (who controls jelly), Oddward (who can duplicate himself), and the mysterious Ameline (who drains tamas). Standing in their way are rival squads like the Bards, Roses, Shadows, and the fearsome Dragons, led by Key’s new rival, Ragno.
- The series is inspired by anime-style action, and marks the first return to long-form storytelling for a Disney TV project in a number of years.
- Originally set for a release in 2024, our own Alex Reif was able to preview the new series at the 2025 Annecy Animation Festival in France.
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