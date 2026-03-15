Marvel Taps Emmy Award Winner Mick Giacchino for New Series

It's another comic-based series for the composer.

Mick Giacchino has reportedly been tapped to provide the score for the upcoming new Marvel series, VisionQuest.

What's Happening:

Marvel has found a composer for their upcoming series, VisionQuest, in the form of Mick Giacchino (according to The Hollywood Reporter) who has previously won an Emmy for his work on DC and HBO's The Penguin.

The series - which concludes the trilogy of series that Marvel set up back in 2021 with WandaVision and followed up with 2024's Agatha All Along - comes from showrunner Terry Matalas and stars James Spader, reprising his role as Ultron from Avengers: Age of Ultron, which introduced the world to Bettany’s Vision.

Bettany is one of the longest-serving members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with the voice of Tony Stark’s AI Jarvis in 2008’s Iron Man before making the jump to live-action with Ultron. When we last saw his character, it was in WandaVision, the show that kicked off Marvel Studios‘ foray into television, as well as in the animated Marvel series What If…?

Giacchino is no stranger to Disney television products either having scored Lucasfilm's The Skeleton Crew, and contributing his efforts to The Muppets Mayhem and Zootopia+.

Comic-based projects are also familiar to him, having winning an Emmy for The Penguin, and working on additional music for The Batman, which was scored by his father, Michael Giacchino.

Mick is set to preview the main theme for VisionQuest with a full orchestra on May 16 at the Poland’s Kraków FMF International TV Series Gala.

Catchin' Up on the Quest:

The last time we saw Vision was way back in 2021 in Marvel’s WandaVision. And while we can get all philosophical on which one was the “real" Vision, we did see him face off against a reprogrammed version of himself after Director Hayward and SWORD salvaged what was left of the android from Wakanda.

The new Vision, sporting an all-white look many recognized from the comics, fled the fight after his counterpart reasoned with him and restored his memories. He uttered only the words “I am Vision," before flying off. Meanwhile, the “good" Vision was wiped out when Wanda removed her hex at the end of the series, leaving us only with this “new" Vision. It’s a bit tricky to keep track of.

This new series will follow Vision as he tries to connect with his restored memories and regain his humanity. Which, of course, comes with a healthy dose of irony.

For everything else we know about the series thus far, with the addition of Mick Giacchino doing the score, be sure to check out our roundup from late last year.

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