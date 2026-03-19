Daredevil's Most Sinister Season Yet Teased in New "Daredevil: Born Again" Featurette

Plus, Krysten Ritter talks about her much-anticipated return as Jessica Jones.

With just a few days to go until the first episode of Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again arrives, Marvel has released a new featurette offering a glimpse at what awaits in the new season.

What's Happening:

  • In this newly released featurette, series star Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) teases that Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again is extremely thrilling and much more sinister than what has come before.
  • Vincent D'Onofrio teases that Wilson Fisk becomes much more of a brutal monster this season, while Krysten Ritter gets excited for her much-anticipated return as Jessica Jones.
  • As D'Onofrio puts it, "there's a lot of fighting and a lot of intensity. But that's what we do in our show!"
  • Check out the featurette for yourself below.

  • Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Tuesday, March 24. The first teaser for the new season was released back in January.
  • Krysten Ritter will be returning as Jessica Jones in the upcoming season, with other cast additions including Matthew Lillard and Lili Taylor.
  • Fans can also rest easy knowing that Season 3 has already been announced.
  • The season will be accompanied by an all-new Official Podcast hosted by Charlie Cox, with the first episode now streaming.
  • All nine episodes of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 are available to stream now, exclusively on Disney+.

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