Daredevil's Most Sinister Season Yet Teased in New "Daredevil: Born Again" Featurette

Plus, Krysten Ritter talks about her much-anticipated return as Jessica Jones.

With just a few days to go until the first episode of Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again arrives, Marvel has released a new featurette offering a glimpse at what awaits in the new season.

What's Happening:

In this newly released featurette, series star Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) teases that Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again is extremely thrilling and much more sinister than what has come before.

Vincent D'Onofrio teases that Wilson Fisk becomes much more of a brutal monster this season, while Krysten Ritter gets excited for her much-anticipated return as Jessica Jones.

As D'Onofrio puts it, "there's a lot of fighting and a lot of intensity. But that's what we do in our show!"

Check out the featurette for yourself below.

Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Tuesday, March 24. The first teaser for the new season was released back in January.

Krysten Ritter will be returning as Jessica Jones in the upcoming season, with other cast additions including Matthew Lillard and Lili Taylor.

Fans can also rest easy knowing that Season 3 has already been announced.

Season 3 has already been announced. The season will be accompanied by an all-new Official Podcast hosted by Charlie Cox, with the first episode now streaming.

All nine episodes of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 are available to stream now, exclusively on Disney+.

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