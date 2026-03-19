"Zootopia 2" Breaks Even More Records After Arriving on Disney+

Have you watched it on the platform yet? Or are you old school and watching your own Blu-Ray or digital copy?

It feels like this happens with each new debut, but Zootopia 2's track record precedes it, and its no surprise that it has become the most viewed title in its premiere week on Disney, putting the film into a record-holding spot on the streaming platform.

What's Happening:

Zootopia 2 has "hopped" to 32 million views globally in its first seven days, making it the #1 film on Disney+ during its premiere week.

Its arrival on service builds on the enduring popularity of the franchise, which together comprised of Zootopia, Zootopia+, and Zootopia 2, have been streamed over 885 million hours globally to date.

The film’s strong debut on Disney+ follows in its huge theatrical pawprint, shattering box office records, and becoming the highest-grossing animated Motion Picture Association (MPA) release of all time with $1.9 billion worldwide, ranking as the eighth highest-grossing film ever and the #1 domestic release of 2025.

The sequel’s success continues the legacy of the original Zootopia, which captivated fans around the globe and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film in 2017.

Zootopia ranks as the #7 movie on Disney+ of all time and has been one of the most-streamed movies across all platforms in the U.S. for three out of the last six years, according to Nielsen.

Back to Zootopia:

In Zootopia 2, we reunite with Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps as they take on a new mission, finding themselves on an intense case with Gary De’Snake (Ke Huy Quan) and venturing into new parts of Zootopia, and testing their partnership like never before.

Zootopia 2 arrived in theaters back in November of 2025, and became the highest grossing MPA film of all time, knocking the title out of the hands of Pixar Animation Studios’ Inside Out 2.

While that movie arrived in theaters everywhere, only one theater debuted a new 3D misadventure with Zootopia: Better Zoogether at Disney's Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World.

In that attraction, located in the Tree of Life theater - the former home of "it's tough to be a bug!" - we join Nick and Judy during a livestream event of Zoogether Day in Zootopia, though - as expected - things don't quite go as planned.