Miley Cyrus Tries to Guess "Hannah Montana" Song Lyrics in Fun Video Ahead of the 20th Anniversary Special

There's even a moment dedicated to the show's iconic scene transitions

In the lead up to the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, Miley Cyrus sat down with Variety to see how much she still knows the lyrics to some of her early hits.

What's Happening:

Miley Cyrus sat down with Variety to guess lyrics from many of her Hannah Montana songs, as well as a few of her own.

The songs Cyrus guesses the lyrics and discusses include: "This is the Life" "Best of Both Worlds" "He Could be the One" "Rock Star" "See You Again" "Ordinary Girl" "Party in the U.S.A." "Hoedown Throwdown" "Always Find Your Way Back Home" "We Can't Stop" "Nobody's Perfect" "The Climb"

In the video, Cyrus also teases the upcoming 20th Anniversary Special, tells the story of how she was originally cast for the show, and reveals why "Bangerz" is a special record to her.

The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special premieres March 24 on Disney+, arriving exactly 20 years after the original series debuted.

Described as a “love letter to fans,” the special dives deep into the cultural impact of Hannah Montana while celebrating the moments that made it unforgettable.

The special features an in-depth, exclusive interview hosted by Alex Cooper, who guides Cyrus through a candid and nostalgic conversation. From behind-the-scenes stories to personal reflections, the special aims to show both the magic on screen and the reality behind it.

Fans can also expect a rare look at Miley’s personal archival collection, appearances from familiar faces and surprise guests, and a brand-new musical performance from Cyrus.

Cyrus recently revealed that the special came about thanks to some manifesting and advice from her godmother, Dolly Parton.

More Disney+ News: