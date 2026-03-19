Miley Cyrus Manifested "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special" With Advice From Her Godmother Dolly Parton

The Disney+ special became a reality after Miley promoted it before it even existed.

Sometimes, if you say it loud enough, it actually becomes real. That’s exactly what Miley Cyrus did with the upcoming Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, and she had a little help from her godmother, Dolly Parton!

What’s Happening:

In a story that feels very on-brand for the pop star, Cyrus revealed to Entertainment Weekly that the highly anticipated anniversary special didn’t actually exist when she first started promoting it.

Inspired by advice from Dolly Parton, who famously told her to “promote it before it exists so no one can say no”, Cyrus began teasing a Hannah Montana 20th anniversary celebration long before Disney had anything officially planned.

“I just started promoting a Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special that literally did not exist,” she admitted.

And somehow… it worked.

After months of teasing the idea online, Cyrus gathered fan reactions and brought them directly to Disney, essentially making the case that the demand was already there.

According to Disney Branded Television executive Charlie Andrews, Cyrus truly “willed it into existence.” Once Disney saw the overwhelming fan excitement, the project quickly shifted into high gear, becoming what Andrews described as a “mad dash” to bring her vision to life.

From the start, Cyrus made one thing clear: this special is for the fans. That focus is reflected in everything we know so far. The special will feature an in-depth interview hosted by Alex Cooper, a return to iconic set recreations (including the Stewart family home), Musical performances of classic Hannah Montana songs, and a reunion with Selena Gomez.

There are also glimpses of Cyrus fully stepping back into the role, blonde wig and all, bringing the nostalgia full circle.

Originally debuting in 2006, Hannah Montana became a cultural phenomenon, launching Cyrus into global stardom and defining a generation of Disney Channel viewers.

But as Cyrus points out, the show’s impact goes far beyond its original run. “It’s not just a TV show,” she said, noting that fans still approach her around the world with merchandise, memories, and one recurring question: will Hannah ever come back? With this anniversary special, she’s finally giving them an answer.

The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special premieres March 24 on Disney+, arriving exactly 20 years after the original series debuted.

And thanks to a little manifestation, and a lot of fan love, it’s shaping up to be one of Disney’s most anticipated and nostalgic events yet.

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