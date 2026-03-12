Jason Earles Launches “Best of Both Our Worlds: The Official, Unofficial Hannah Montana Podcast"

The actor behind Jackson Stewart is revisiting the Disney Channel classic with behind-the-scenes stories and fan memories.

For millions of fans who grew up singing “Best of Both Worlds,” the magic of Hannah Montana is about to return in another whole new way just in time for the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special.

What’s Happening:

Actor Jason Earles, who famously played Jackson Rod Stewart on the beloved Disney Channel series, is launching a brand-new podcast dedicated to revisiting the show and sharing behind-the-scenes stories with fans.

Titled Best of Both Our Worlds: The Official, Unofficial Hannah Montana Podcast, the show promises a humorous and nostalgic deep dive into one of Disney Channel’s most iconic series.

Set to debut on March 17, the podcast will feature Earles and co-hosts reflecting on their time working on Hannah Montana while revisiting memorable moments from the show’s four-season run.

Describing the podcast with a tongue-in-cheek tone, Earles says it’s a show where “three idiots share our memories of Hannah Montana with the fans, so they can see the other side of the BEST Disney show ever.”

That “other side” will include behind-the-scenes stories, production memories, and reflections on the show’s lasting impact more than a decade after it ended.

Premiering in 2006, Hannah Montana starred Miley Cyrus as Miley Stewart, a teenager living a secret double life as a world-famous pop star. The show quickly became one of Disney Channel’s biggest hits, launching a cultural phenomenon that included chart-topping music, sold-out tours, and a hit feature film.

Earles’ character Jackson, Miley’s goofy but loyal older brother, became a fan favorite for his comedic timing and memorable antics.

Alongside Cyrus and Earles, the series featured stars like Emily Osment and Billy Ray Cyrus, helping shape a show that defined Disney Channel for an entire generation.

While countless fans have rewatched Hannah Montana over the years, the podcast aims to offer something new with firsthand stories from someone who was actually there.

From filming hijinks to the realities of working on a hit Disney show, Earles and his co-hosts will revisit the series with humor and hindsight. The podcast also invites fans into the conversation, celebrating the nostalgia that continues to surround the show two decades after its debut.

The podcast’s launch comes at a moment when interest in the franchise is surging again. With the Disney+ library introducing the series to a new generation and longtime viewers revisiting it for nostalgia, the world of Miley Stewart and Hannah Montana continues to resonate with audiences.

For fans who grew up watching the show, Best of Both Our Worlds promises a fun, chaotic, and heartfelt trip back to one of Disney Channel’s most beloved series.

