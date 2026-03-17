Disney+ and Hulu Drop Trailer for "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special"

Miley Cyrus revisits iconic moments and celebrates 20 years of Hannah Montana in a nostalgic new special premiering March 24.

It started with a big secret and songs that defined a generation, and now, 20 years later, the world is getting the ultimate encore!

What’s Happening:

Today, Disney+ and Hulu officially dropped the official trailer for the highly anticipated Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, giving fans their first full look at a celebration decades in the making.

Premiering on March 24, exactly 20 years to the day that Hannah Montana first debuted on Disney Channel, the anniversary special promises to be both a heartfelt tribute and an emotional homecoming.

At the center of it all is Miley Cyrus, returning to reflect on the role that launched her into global superstardom. In the trailer, fans get a glimpse of Cyrus revisiting iconic memories, stepping back into familiar spaces, and reconnecting with the legacy that shaped her career.

Described as a “love letter to fans,” the special dives deep into the cultural impact of Hannah Montana while celebrating the moments that made it unforgettable.

The special features an in-depth, exclusive interview hosted by Alex Cooper, who guides Cyrus through a candid and nostalgic conversation. From behind-the-scenes stories to personal reflections, the special aims to show both the magic on screen and the reality behind it.

Fans can also expect a rare look at Miley’s personal archival collection, appearances from familiar faces and surprise guests, and a brand-new musical performance from Cyrus.

Since its debut in 2006, Hannah Montana has become one of Disney Channel’s most iconic series, blending comedy, music, and coming-of-age storytelling in a way that resonated with millions.

The franchise’s impact continues to be felt today. On Disney+, the Hannah Montana catalog, including all four seasons, Hannah Montana: The Movie, and Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert, has amassed over half a billion hours streamed globally, proving its enduring popularity.

To celebrate the anniversary, fans can revisit the series through a dedicated Hannah Montana collection and even a non-stop stream featuring every episode and film.

The anniversary special is produced by HopeTown Entertainment and Unwell Productions, with Ashley Edens serving as showrunner.

Executive producers include Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, Alex Cooper, and Matt Kaplan, bringing together a team deeply connected to both the legacy and future of the franchise.

Two decades after audiences first met Miley Stewart, the magic of Hannah Montana is still going strong. The 20th Anniversary Special celebrates how one Disney Channel show became a cultural reset for an entire generation.

And if the trailer is any indication, fans should get ready to laugh, cry, and maybe even sing along one more time, because after all these years… it still feels like the best of both worlds.

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