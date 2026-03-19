It's the "Start of Something New" - Disney+ Throwback Dance Party Announced for Downtown Disney This Spring

Put on your dancing shoes and head on down to Anaheim!

Spring is about to bloom in just a few days here in Southern California, and Disneyland Resort is celebrating by announcing a new Disney+ Throwback Dance Party on the Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage. See full details below.

What's happening:

Disneyland Resort's Downtown Disney District has announced a new Disney+ Throwback Dance Party for this spring.

The event is accessible to all Disneyland Resorts guests (including those without theme park tickets), and is set to take place hourly from 12:00 noon through 3:00 PM on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Friday, March 27 through Sunday, June 7 at the Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage and its adjacent lawn.

The poster implies that the dance party will include music from Disney Channel hits such as The Proud Family, The Descendants, Camp Rock, High School Musical, Zombies, Hannah Montana, and The Cheetah Girls.

More Disneyland Resort News:

You can participate in Laughing Place's March Madness featuring extinct Disney California Adventure attractions.

The popular Big Thunder Mountain Railroad attraction will be getting its own Little Golden Book.

Speaking of Little Golden Books, the Walt Disney Family Museum has postponed its virtual talk on Disneyland Is Your Land.