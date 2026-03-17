Walt Disney Family Museum Postpones “Disneyland is Your Land!” Virtual Talk

The free virtual event featuring the creators of the new Little Golden Book will be rescheduled at a later date.

An anticipated virtual event celebrating Disney history has been unexpectedly put on hold. The Walt Disney Family Museum announced via social media that its upcoming free Virtual Talk centered on the Little Golden Book “Disneyland is Your Land!” will no longer take place as scheduled, citing unforeseen circumstances.

What’s Happening:

Originally set to spotlight the creative minds behind the nostalgic new release, the virtual event was expected to feature creators Scott Tilley and Nick Balian. The talk aimed to give fans a deeper look into the inspiration and storytelling behind the book, which celebrates the legacy and spirit of Disneyland.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, we are postponing tomorrow's free Virtual Talk | Little Golden Book "Disneyland is Your Land!" with Creators Scott Tilley and Nick Balian. We apologize for the inconvenience. Stay tuned for a new date and time! 📚 pic.twitter.com/QOukunjlVV — The Walt Disney Family Museum (@WDFMuseum) March 17, 2026

In a brief statement, the museum shared: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, we are postponing tomorrow's free Virtual Talk | Little Golden Book "Disneyland is Your Land!" with Creators Scott Tilley and Nick Balian. We apologize for the inconvenience. Stay tuned for a new date and time!”

The Little Golden Book at the center of the event captures the magic, history, and imagination that have defined Disneyland since its opening in 1955. Designed to appeal to both longtime Disney fans and a new generation of readers, the book offers a charming tribute to Walt Disney’s original park and its enduring impact on theme park storytelling.

Events like this virtual talk are a key part of the museum’s mission to preserve and share the legacy of Walt Disney, often giving fans exclusive insight into the creative process behind Disney-inspired works.

While no new date has been announced just yet, the museum has encouraged fans to stay tuned for updates. Given the popularity of both the subject matter and its featured guests, it’s likely the rescheduled event will draw just as much excitement when it returns.

About The Walt Disney Family Museum:

Founded by Walt Disney’s daughter, Diane Disney Miller, the museum was established on October 1, 2009, in San Francisco, CA.

While the museum is unaffiliated with The Walt Disney Company, it is operated by the non-profit Walt Disney Family Foundation.

There are ten interactive galleries narrating Walt Disney’s life from his early years to his passing in 1966.

Notable Artifacts include: Walt’s personal items and awards Early animation sketches and films A 12-foot model of Disneyland The Lilly Belle locomotive from his Carolwood Pacific Railroad

The museum is located at 104 Montgomery Street in the Presidio, San Francisco, CA 94129.

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