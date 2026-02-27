Celebrate Indiana Jones Adventure with Tony Baxter and the Walt Disney Family Museum

Explore the creation of one of Disney Parks most beloved attraction's with the Disney Legend.

Nearly 31 years ago, Disneyland opened Indiana Jones Adventure, a modern classic dark ride that continues to thrill guests to this day. Coming this April, fans can celebrate the history of the attraction with Imagineering legend Tony Baxter at Walt Disney Family Museum.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Family Museum is inviting Disney Parks fans to celebrate the history of the hit Disneyland attraction Indiana Jones Adventure with one of the biggest names in Imagineering, Tony Baxter.

Taking place on April 4th at 1PM, the special presentation, titled Behind the Creation of Indiana Jones Adventure with Disney Legend and Imagineer Tony Baxter, will explore the creation of the classic thrill ride.

Indiana Jones Adventure opened on March 4th, 1995 as Disney’s first EMV attraction. The tracked, motion-based ride vehicle provides guests with the sensation of driving off-road through the inside of a collapsing temple.

Taking place 31 years and a month after the opening of the attraction, guests are invited to the ILM Theater for the special presentation.

For those who are unfamiliar with Tony Baxter, his hand has been in some of the most iconic experiences found at Disney Parks.

This includes Indiana Jones Adventure, as well as Splash Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain, Journey into Imagination, Star Tours, Radiator Springs Racers, and more.

Baxter eventually climbed the ladder at WDI becoming Senior Vice President of Creative Development.

Post full-time career, Baxter still serves as a creative advisor.

Tickets for the event are available now, with member tickets running for $25, adults for $45, seniors and students for $40, youths for $35, and free registration for guests under 5.

You can find more information about the event and purchase tickets at the official Walt Disney Family Museum website.

