Celebrate Celtic Heritage Month with Special Screening of Pixar Classic at Walt Disney Family Museum
Pixar fans can celebrate Celtic Heritage Month with a unique experience and special screening of Brave at the Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco, California.
What’s Happening:
- March marks Celtic Heritage Month and the Walt Disney Family Museum is getting in on the fun with a special screening of the Pixar Animation Studios classic, Brave.
- The screening is part of the museum’s “Perfect Pairing” events, which pair a California wine, beer, or spirit with classic and contemporary Disney films.
- The screening of Brave will feature wine pairings from Bally Keal Estate, a Suisun Valley-based winery rooted in Celtic traditions. Inspired by Irish stories of trade and travel, Bally Keal Estate brings old-world warm, natural, hospitality into a modern experience.
- Along with the pairing, those in attendance will also enjoy delicious treats provided by Peter’s Kettle Corn, also paired to complement the settings, themes, and characters from the selected film, Brave.
- The screening takes place on Wednesday, March 11th, at 6:00 PM in the museum’s theater, for those 21 and up.
- Tickets are available now at the official Walt Disney Family Museum website, with admission at $15 for members, and $25 for non-members.
The Hit is a Fit:
- Set in Medieval Scotland, Pixar’s Brave is their first traditional fairy tale, though they quite departed from anything traditional.
- Merida, a princess who is more concerned about her bow than the life that has been planned for her (which also includes an arranged marriage), makes a wish that becomes a magical mess when her mother, Queen Elinor, is transformed into a bear.
- The fairy tale itself doesn’t romanticize romance, instead playing on the idea of fate and destiny while focusing on the heart of the story - the relationship between mother and daughter.
- Brave went on to win the Academy Award for Best Animated feature, and also marks the first full-length film from Pixar Animation Studios that had a female protagonist.
- For the film, a great choice for Celtic Heritage Month, the creative team made multiple trips to Scotland, keeping in line with Pixar’s tradition of getting all of the details just right for the movie. The teams returned with notebooks full of drawings and camera filled with pictures, both featuring majestic panoramas and careful studies of everything, including lichens and mosses.
- The Standing Stones, which become the film’s visual anchor after Merida follows the will-o’-the-wisps, were inspired by the real Callanish Stones of the Isle of Lewis in Scotland’s Outer Hebrides.
