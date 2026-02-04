"Disneyland Handcrafted" Director Leslie Iwerks to Appear at Walt Disney Family Museum After Screening

Northern California residents who enjoyed the new Disney+ documentary Disneyland Handcrafted (or those who haven't watched it yet) are going to want to head over to the Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco's Presidio for a special screening and discussion of the film with director Leslie Iwerks later this month. More details below.

San Francisco's Walt Disney Family Museum will be hosting a screening of Disneyland Handcrafted followed by a discussion with filmmaker Leslie Iwerks (The Imagineering Story).

The event will take place two and a half weeks from now on Saturday, February 21 at 1:00 PM. Tickets are available now for Walt’s Circle Donors and will become available at noon Pacific Time today for Founding, Supporter, and Friend-level members by emailing [email protected] . All member levels can purchase tickets at the WDFM website's Member Portal beginning tomorrow, Thursday, February 5, at noon. The remaining tickets will then go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 6 at noon via the WDFM website.

Tickets cost $25 for members of the museum, or $45 for non-members ($40 for seniors and students, $35 for youths). Children ages 5 and under are free, though registration is required.

The Walt Disney Family Museum is also currently home to an exhibit called Happiest Place On Earth: The Disneyland Story, which is included with admission.

