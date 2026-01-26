Leslie Iwerks Shows Up at "Good Morning America" to Talk Her New Doc "Disneyland Handcrafted"

Iwerks also talked about being the third generation to be working with Disney

Just days after her new documentary feature has arrived, filmmaker Leslie Iwerks showed up on Good Morning America to discuss Disneyland Handcrafted.

What’s Happening:

Leslie Iwerks stopped by Good Morning America this morning (January 26) to talk about her newest documentary, Disneyland Handcrafted.

The new documentary follows the construction of Disneyland, perfect to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Happiest Place on Earth, using rarely and never before seen footage, most of which was unearthed in the creation of Iwerks’ documentary series, The Imagineering Story.

While at GMA, she talked more about her family lineage, with her grandfather being the co-creator of Mickey Mouse alongside Walt Disney, Ub Iwerks.

She also shares how they met back in Kansas City in the early days, before jumping to a clip from the new Disneyland Handcrafted.

Later, George Stephanopoulos and Iwerks talk about the whole park being created in a single year, sharing more about the park’s creation and sponsorship with the ABC television network.

Robin Roberts mentions Walt Disney and his creativity, but also shares that she was happy to see all the people that helped bring the park to life.

Check out Iwerks’ full appearance on Good Morning America below.

Our own Ben Breitbart got to spend some time with Iwerks ahead of the grand debut of Disneyland Handcrafted, which he called “a strikingly different approach from Iwerks’ previous Disney-focused projects like The Imagineering Story, and The Pixar Story. You can find out more and watch our full interview with Leslie Iwerks.

In his review, Ben also called the film “a cinematic achievement — one that honors the unsung builders of Disneyland and reminds us that even the most magical places begin with hard hats, calloused hands, and an extraordinary amount of human effort.”

Disneyland Handcrafted is now streaming on Disney+ and the Disney YouTube account.