Groundbreaking Magic: A Talk with Disney Legend and the First Black Disneyland Tour Guide Martha Blanding at the Walt Disney Family Museum
Celebrate Black History Month at the Walt Disney Family Museum this February, with a special presentation with Disney Legend Martha Blanding.
- February is Black History Month, and there is a new way to celebrate one of the most influential people in Disneyland history!
- Taking place at San Francisco’s Walt Disney Family Museum, join Disney Legend Martha Blanding as she celebrates her new book Groundbreaking Magic: A Black Woman’s Journey Through The Happiest Place on Earth alongside Disney historian Marcy Carriker Smothers.
- Groundbreaking Magic shares Blanding’s incredible story through her time at The Walt Disney Company.
- Blanding began her Disney career in May 1971 as Disneyland’s first Black Tour Guide.
- She was promoted to VIP Tour Hostess within a year, hosting iconic entertainers and domestic and international political figures.
- Blanding also became the first Black woman in management at Disneyland.
- She ultimately served as Senior Manager of Disneyland Resort Merchandise Special Events.
- In that role, she collaborated with world-renowned artisans, celebrities, and Disney Legends.
- She also helped pioneer and produce the Official Disneyana Convention, a precursor to today’s D23 fan events.
- Blanding co-founded PULSE, a Business Employee Resource Group supporting Black Cast Members and employees.
- She retired in 2022 after becoming the first Black woman to complete a 50-year career at The Walt Disney Company.
- In 2024, she was honored as a Disney Legend.
- The special talk will take place on Saturday, February 14th at 1PM.
- Tickets are on sale now, and run $15 for members, $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and students, $20 for youths, and free for children 5 and under.
- For more information on the event, visit the official Walt Disney Family Museum website.
