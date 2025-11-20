Walt Disney Family Museum Highlights 2D Animation: A Talk-Back with "Two Ships" Creatives McKinley, Mackenzie, and Jodi Benson

Get an inside look at Two Ships straight from the creators themselves in a special Q&A hosted by the Walt Disney Family Museum. Jodi Benson, McKinley Benson, and Mackenzie Benson break down the film’s creation, family collaboration, and the unique process behind its hand-drawn animation.

Two Ships, an independently produced hand-drawn animated short, has been gaining attention on the festival circuit this year. Directed by McKinley Benson and written and produced alongside his wife, Mackenzie Benson, the film marks a notable first for Disney Legend and Ariel voice actress Jodi Benson, who steps in as executive producer. For those expecting a traditional animated short with dialogue or character-driven comedy, that’s not what this project aims for. Instead, Two Ships uses completely silent, frame-by-frame animation to tell the story of a couple whose opposite work schedules limit their time together, emphasizing small, real-life moments.

As the film begins, viewers are placed directly into the paired routines of the two characters, with animation and lighting showing the separate lives the two characters live in the same home. The visuals and score are responsible for every beat. That creative choice is intentional. Produced remotely over nearly four years by a small international team, the film relies on utilizing traditional animation aesthetics and styles. I went into the screening blind, knowing very little about the style or content of the short format. The film is almost like a visual journal, presenting scenes that reflect what it actually looks like when two people constantly miss each other in their own home.

Across its roughly seven-minute runtime, Two Ships highlights the beauty of animation, using constantly moving drawings to give the film an impressive amount of life. Using a term called boiling, these brush strokes and sketches are almost vibrating through even the most calm scenes. Two Ships has already sailed through multiple festivals and earned positive reviews, particularly for its craft and emotional clarity. Which, in my opinion, it absolutely deserves. Two Ships is a charming journey through the realities of partnership and love, highlighting the hardships of distance and the relief of connection. It is easy to see yourself in these characters as they almost dance through the film’s dynamic visuals.

Thanks to the Walt Disney Family Museum, Laughing Place had the chance to attend a special virtual Q&A with Jodi, McKinley, and Mackenzie Benson. Hosted by Tracie Trimmer, we were able to dive into the origins of the short.

Two Ships was inspired by McKinley and Mackenzie’s relationship, which began back in 2015. After four and half years of long distance, the pair moved in together and found themselves passing like ships in the night with conflicting schedules. While the pair have been ears and opinions for each other’s creative endeavors, this was the first time they officially collaborated on a project.

Jodi became involved with the project after learning they were venturing into 2D animation, something that she holds near and dear to her heart as a highly accomplished voice actress. She was excited to jump on to be the biggest cheerleader for them as they navigated from the idea phase into an Oscar campaign. She also shared that she felt compelled to help them tell their story as someone who witnessed the hardships they faced during that period of their relationship.

Exploring their relationship, Mackenzie shared the short embraced her type-B personality with McKinley’s type-A personality to flesh out the characters. It took them a good 10 to 12 months to really lock in the story. Their personal connection to the story can be felt in the location of the film, which was a conglomeration between cities they love including San Francisco and Lisbon. They also pulled inspiration from Kiki’s Delivery Service, one of their favorite films.

Jodi kept herself in the dark with the project through the majority of the development, waiting to watch it and be a fresh set of eyes for a more polished project. She shared that she and her husband wept the first time they watched it. She also found watching audiences experience the film for the first time being one of the highlights of the experience for her, especially seeing people react real time to the emotional beats of the film.

Most of the process occurred during the pandemic, prompting a majority of the film’s development to be done virtually. Now, years later the pair shared they would be far more intimidated by the undertaking if they knew how much work would eventually go into Two Ships. The pair stated they are still trying to process being finished with the film, noting they planned a wedding and got married during the development.

On the recognition the short has received, Jodi was very excited to share how much she values the praise Two Ships has received. While she emphasized the awards aren’t what she finds important, the impact that the film is making to audiences is a testament to their hard work and the story they set out to tell.

Jodi also shared how much she loved working as an executive producer for a project so different from the animated works she’s been a part of. While she didn’t step behind the mic for Two Ships, she highlights the music of the film and the story beats as being effective enough to convey the feelings and themes behind the short. She seemed so incredibly proud of the project, constantly highlighting the “150%” both McKinley and Mackenzie put into Two Ships.

McKinley and Mackenzie aren’t done yet! When asked if they have any additional ideas for the future, they plan to continue working with 2D animation, sharing their ideas are probably at least a couple years away from coming to light for viewers.

Two Ships will be continuing its ride through the festival circuit, including the Los Angeles Animation Festival.

Thanks to the Walt Disney Family Museum for hosting the special Q&A.

