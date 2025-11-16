New Disney Editions Book: Celebrate Disney Legend X Atencio with the Walt Disney Family Museum
Journey through X Atencio's life and artistry.
In celebration of the new Disney Editions book Xavier “X” Atencio: The Legacy of An Artist, Imagineer, and Disney Legend, the Walt Disney Family Museum will host a special discussion with the authors of the new book this January.
What’s Happening:
- This January, Disney fans can join the Walt Disney Family Museum for a special celebration of X Atencio.
- In honor of the new book Xavier “X” Atencio: The Legacy of An Artist, Imagineer, and Disney Legend, the museum will host a special talk back with authors Tori Atencio McCullough, Kelsey McCullough, and Bobbie Lucas.
- The trio happen to be Atencio’s daughter, granddaughter, and grandchild-in-law, respectively.
- Each of the three have had their own careers with Disney.
- Xavier “X” Atencio began at Walt Disney Productions as an assistant animator and later became one of the original Imagineers.
- He authored the scripts for classic attractions including Pirates of the Caribbean and the Haunted Mansion.
- The book includes never-before-seen photos and artwork from Atencio’s personal archive, offering intimate perspectives on his life and career.
- While still located in San Francisco’s Presidio, the special presentation will be held at the ILM Theater at 1 Letterman Drive on January 10th at 1PM.
- Tickets are on sale now, and run $25 for members, $45 for adults, $40 dollars for seniors and students, $35 for youth, and free for children under 5.
- You can learn more about the event and purchase tickets at the official Walt Disney Family Museum website.
