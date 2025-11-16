New Disney Editions Book: Celebrate Disney Legend X Atencio with the Walt Disney Family Museum

In celebration of the new Disney Editions book Xavier “X” Atencio: The Legacy of An Artist, Imagineer, and Disney Legend, the Walt Disney Family Museum will host a special discussion with the authors of the new book this January.

This January, Disney fans can join the Walt Disney Family Museum for a special celebration of X Atencio.

In honor of the new book Xavier “X” Atencio: The Legacy of An Artist, Imagineer, and Disney Legend, the museum will host a special talk back with authors Tori Atencio McCullough, Kelsey McCullough, and Bobbie Lucas.

The trio happen to be Atencio’s daughter, granddaughter, and grandchild-in-law, respectively.

Each of the three have had their own careers with Disney.

Xavier “X” Atencio began at Walt Disney Productions as an assistant animator and later became one of the original Imagineers.

He authored the scripts for classic attractions including Pirates of the Caribbean and the Haunted Mansion.

The book includes never-before-seen photos and artwork from Atencio’s personal archive, offering intimate perspectives on his life and career.

While still located in San Francisco’s Presidio, the special presentation will be held at the ILM Theater at 1 Letterman Drive on January 10th at 1PM.

Tickets are on sale now, and run $25 for members, $45 for adults, $40 dollars for seniors and students, $35 for youth, and free for children under 5.

You can learn more about the event and purchase tickets at the official Walt Disney Family Museum website.

