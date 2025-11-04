Interviews: Imagineering's Priya Sampat and Disney Animation's Jared Bush on Zootopia: Better Zoogether!

Today, Laughing Place had the chance to head to Walt Disney World for a special media preview of Zootopia: Better Zoogether!

The fan-favorite world of Disney Animation’s Zootopia is taking over the Tree of Life Theater at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Set to open this Friday, November 7th, Laughing Place had the opportunity to check out the new 4D theater attraction ahead of its debut, got a preview of some of the commemorative merchandise, and even got to talk with some of the creative minds behind the experience.

Walt Disney Imagineering producer Priya Sampat and Walt Disney Animation Studios CCO Jared Bush were both in attendance at today’s event. The pair, both of whom had a hand in the fun new attraction, were gracious enough to share their experiences working on Zootopia: Better Zoogether! You can check out both interviews below, where they talk about fitting Zootopia into Animal Kingdom’s mission statement, finding inspiration from the upcoming Zootopia 2, and bringing these characters to life in a whole new way.

Taking place on Zoogether Day, guests will be able to jump into the Zootopia action with scents, original characters, and an epic finale featuring Gazelle’s “Try Everything." Jason Bateman and Ginnifer Goodwin are reprising their roles as Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps for the attraction, with Zootopia director Byron Howard and writer Jared Bush having their hand in the experience.

After having the opportunity to experience Zootopia: Better Zoogether!, it was time to check out some of the amazing new merchandise items. We already shared the amazing new popcorn bucket arriving at the park, but there are also some incredible apparel, accessories, and collectibles fans won’t wanna miss.

Make sure you check out Zootopia: Better Zoogether! when it officially opens on November 7th.

