The Wildest Ride in the Wilderness Gets a Little Golden Book
Pre-order your own copy of the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Little Golden Book now!
As Big Thunder Mountain Railroad gets ready to reopen at Walt Disney World, it will also be the subject of a brand new Little Golden Book.
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What's Happening:
- The latest Disney Parks Little Golden Book will let the youngest readers, and readers young-at-heart, hop aboard Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.
- Race through a haunted gold mine, dodge falling boulders, and keep a sharp eye out for long forgotten treasures on the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad! Disney fans of all ages will love this beautifully illustrated Little Golden Book that explores the iconic Wild West-themed Disney Parks attraction like never before!
- Little Golden Books have enjoyed nearly 100% consumer recognition for generations. With their iconic gold spine and affordable hardcover format, they’ve introduced countless children to beloved characters and timeless stories.
- Preorders are now open for the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Little Golden Book via Amazon for $5.99, ahead of its release on July 7, 2026.
- Disney Parks has partnered with Little Golden Books for plenty of attraction, park and character themed books over the years.
- Another new book coming out this year tells the story of Frozen Ever After at EPCOT, Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland.
- You can also find books inspired by Tiana's Bayou Adventure, The Haunted Mansion, it’s a small world, the Jungle Cruise, Space Mountain, and even Figment and the Little Man of Disneyland.
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- Mickey's of Glendale Celebrates 30 Years of "Muppet Treasure Island" with Exclusive New Collection
- West Coast Style Goes East as Vans is Set to Open Up Shop at Disney Springs
- Refresh Your Favorite Spaces with New Styles in the Mickey Mouse Home Collection
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
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