The Wildest Ride in the Wilderness Gets a Little Golden Book

Pre-order your own copy of the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Little Golden Book now!

As Big Thunder Mountain Railroad gets ready to reopen at Walt Disney World, it will also be the subject of a brand new Little Golden Book.

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What's Happening:

The latest Disney Parks Little Golden Book will let the youngest readers, and readers young-at-heart, hop aboard Big Thunder Mountain Railroad .

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Race through a haunted gold mine, dodge falling boulders, and keep a sharp eye out for long forgotten treasures on the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad! Disney fans of all ages will love this beautifully illustrated Little Golden Book that explores the iconic Wild West-themed Disney Parks attraction like never before!

Little Golden Books have enjoyed nearly 100% consumer recognition for generations. With their iconic gold spine and affordable hardcover format, they’ve introduced countless children to beloved characters and timeless stories.

Preorders are now open for the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Little Golden Book via Amazon for $5.99, ahead of its release on July 7, 2026.

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