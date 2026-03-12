Big Thunder Mountain's Re-Opening Narrows as Other Experiences Get More Specific Dates

If the vagueness prevents the use of a virtual queue, hey we're all for it.

Disney has announced a slew of opening dates and additional information about new and returning experiences throughout the Walt Disney World Resort as part of Cool Kids' Summer...except for one that we've been waiting on an update for.

What's Happening:

While we got all kinds of information about the long-awaited re-openings or debuts of various offerings in the coming weeks and months as part of the Cool Kids' Summer event at Walt Disney World, there was one that was a bit more vague.

While other things got specific dates, like the revamped Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin reopening in April, or the launch of Bluey's Wild World at Disney's Animal Kingdom and Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live at Disney's Hollywood Studios alongside the launch of Cool Kids' Summer on May 26, there was one update that was a bit more vague.

Big Thunder Mountain, over at Magic Kingdom, is currently undergoing a massive refurbishment that is seeing the addition of new ride vehicles, a brand new track, refreshed Audio-Animatronics figures, new props, and restored effects.

The enhancements also include a refreshed Rainbow Cavern lift hill with shimmering stalagmites and stalactites that will begin to glow and rumble as the trains pass by.

We've been waiting to climb aboard the wildest ride in the wilderness once again for over a year now, but no specific reopening date has been announced for the classic E-ticket.

Instead, we got a vague reopening update of "early May," which tells us that the experience will be available once again after the reopening of Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin and the kickoff of Cool Kids' Summer on May 26.

