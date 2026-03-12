Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live Set To Open During Cool Kids' Summer at Walt Disney World
The courtyard the show calls home also will be getting a new name.
Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live is set to open as part of Cool Kids' Summer at Walt Disney World, along with a new name for the courtyard this stage show calls home.
What's Happening:
- Perfect for Cool Kids' Summer, the new Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live show will be arriving at Disney's Hollywood Studios with the event on May 26.
- The party is set to last through the summer and beyond, inspired by the global hit Disney Jr. series, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+.
- In the show, Mickey and Minnie are ready to throw a big party, though their guests haven’t arrived yet. So, the duo is set to take you on an adventure to find Goofy, Daisy, and Pluto.
- Additionally, the space that the show will be featured in was once known as Animation Courtyard, and will now be referred to as "The Walt Disney Studios" Courtyard, ready for guests to see and explore also on May 26.
- The return of The Magic of Disney Animation - also in this courtyard - is set for later in the summer.
