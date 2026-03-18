Mickey Mouse x Marc Jacobs: New Spring Summer Kid's Collection Celebrates Tennis

The new collaboration is available now!

Marc Jacobs Kids and Disney’s Mickey & Friends have debuted a playful, tennis-inspired Spring/Summer 2026 collection with bold, sporty styles for kids.

What’s Happening:

  • Marc Jacobs Kids and Disney’s Mickey & Friends are launching their third collaboration for SS 2026.
  • The new collection features a playful, tennis-inspired theme with bold, graphic designs, blending classic Disney characters with Marc Jacobs’ signature style.
  • The collection highlights youthful creativity, energy, and a sporty aesthetic, and features bright prints and layered artwork. 
  • The co-branded collection is designed for boys and girls ages 2–12, and offers a modern take on tennis fashion.
  • Items include sweatshirts, t-shirts, sneakers, caps, and bags, with pieces designed to create complete, head-to-toe outfits for kids.

T-Shirts, Tops & Sweatshirts

Mickey & Goofy White T-Shirt ($79)

Minnie Pink T-Shirt ($79)

Mickey Green T-Shirt ($85)

Minnie Mouse White T-Shirt ($85)

Mickey Yellow T-Shirt ($79)

Short Sleeved Polo ($105)

Mickey & Goofy White Sweatshirt ($145)

Minnie Pink Sweatshirt ($145)

Zip Up Hoodie ($165)

Dresses, Bottoms & Skirts

Minnie Polo Dress ($169)

Minnie Short Sleeved Dress ($165)

Pleated Skirt ($145)

Sweatpants ($155)

Fleece Shorts ($109)

Swimsuits, Shoes & Accessories

Pink Minnie Mouse One-Piece Swimsuit ($125)

Green Swim Trunks ($89)

Pink Minnie Backpack ($195)

White Mickey Backpack ($195)

Minnie Velcro Sneakers ($229)

Mickey and Goofy Velcro Sneakers ($229)

Mickey Baseball Cap ($85)

Minnie Baseball Cap ($85)

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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