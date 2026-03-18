Mickey Mouse x Marc Jacobs: New Spring Summer Kid's Collection Celebrates Tennis
The new collaboration is available now!
Marc Jacobs Kids and Disney’s Mickey & Friends have debuted a playful, tennis-inspired Spring/Summer 2026 collection with bold, sporty styles for kids.
What’s Happening:
- Marc Jacobs Kids and Disney’s Mickey & Friends are launching their third collaboration for SS 2026.
- The new collection features a playful, tennis-inspired theme with bold, graphic designs, blending classic Disney characters with Marc Jacobs’ signature style.
- The collection highlights youthful creativity, energy, and a sporty aesthetic, and features bright prints and layered artwork.
- The co-branded collection is designed for boys and girls ages 2–12, and offers a modern take on tennis fashion.
- Items include sweatshirts, t-shirts, sneakers, caps, and bags, with pieces designed to create complete, head-to-toe outfits for kids.
- The new collection launched today, March 18th at kidsaround.com.
T-Shirts, Tops & Sweatshirts
Mickey & Goofy White T-Shirt ($79)
Minnie Pink T-Shirt ($79)
Mickey Green T-Shirt ($85)
Minnie Mouse White T-Shirt ($85)
Mickey Yellow T-Shirt ($79)
Short Sleeved Polo ($105)
Mickey & Goofy White Sweatshirt ($145)
Minnie Pink Sweatshirt ($145)
Zip Up Hoodie ($165)
Dresses, Bottoms & Skirts
Minnie Polo Dress ($169)
Minnie Short Sleeved Dress ($165)
Pleated Skirt ($145)
Sweatpants ($155)
Fleece Shorts ($109)
Swimsuits, Shoes & Accessories
Pink Minnie Mouse One-Piece Swimsuit ($125)
Green Swim Trunks ($89)
Pink Minnie Backpack ($195)
White Mickey Backpack ($195)
Minnie Velcro Sneakers ($229)
Mickey and Goofy Velcro Sneakers ($229)
Mickey Baseball Cap ($85)
Minnie Baseball Cap ($85)
Read More Merchandise:
- Spider-Man Collection Swings Into Old Navy With New Apparel and Accessories
- New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store March 15-21
- Refresh Your Favorite Spaces with New Styles in the Mickey Mouse Home Collection