New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store March 15-21

Colorful Goofy Crocs, cozy sleepwear, Starbucks tumblers, MEGO collectibles, and other delightful finds.will arrive at Disney Store this week.

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!

Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.

On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.

Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!

Table of Contents:

Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.

NEW! Goofy Crocs

Goofy Clogs for Adults by Crocs | Disney Store

Chip 'n Dale Fuzzy Clogs for Adults by Crocs | Disney Store

NEW! Graphic Tees and Sweatshirts

Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck T-Shirt for Kids | Disney Store

Tinker Bell ''Believe in Magic'' T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse ''Endless Summer'' T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse ''Endless Summer'' T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store

Moana ''Your Adventure Awaits'' T-Shirt for Kids | Disney Store

Ariel ''Treasure's From the Sea'' T-Shirt for Women – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse ''Endless Summer'' T-Shirt for Kids | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse ''Endless Summer'' T-Shirt for Kids | Disney Store

Toy Story ''RC Racing Champions'' T-Shirt for Kids | Disney Store

Pluto ''Hot Dawg'' T-Shirt for Kids | Disney Store

Atlantis: The Lost Empire Glow-in-the-Dark T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

Disney Princess Icons T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store

Donald Duck '' Pretty Good'' T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

Luca ''Greetings From Portorosso'' T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends Racing T-Shirt for Kids | Disney Store

Heihei Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults – Moana | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Icon Cherry T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store

The Mandalorian and Grogu T-shirt for Adults – Star Wars | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Friendship Bracelet Pullover Sweatshirt for Women | Disney Store

Walt Disney Pictures Hockey Pullover Hoodie for Adults | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Walt Disney Productions Hockey Pullover Hoodie for Adults | Disney Store

NEW! Sleepwear

Toy Story Sleep Set for Kids | Disney Store

Tinker Bell Nightshirt for Women – Peter Pan | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends Nightshirt for Kids | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh Robe for Women | Disney Store

Star Wars Lounge Pants for Men | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Nightshirt for Kids | Disney Store

Anna Nightshirt for Girls – Frozen | Disney Store

Donald Duck Lounge Pants for Adults | Disney Store

Disney Princess Pajama Set for Girls | Disney Store

Lightning McQueen PJ PALS for Kids – Cars | Disney Store

Flounder Sleep Set for Kids – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store

Mater Costume PJ PALS for Kids – Cars | Disney Store

Cars Lounge Pants for Men | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Nightshirt for Women | Disney Store

Aurora Reversible Nightgown for Girls – Sleeping Beauty | Disney Store

NEW! Disney Home Collection

Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Tumbler Set – Blue | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Mug – Pink | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Bowl – Blue | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Mug – Blue | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Tumbler Set – Pink | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Bowl – Pink | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Plate – Pink | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Plate – Blue | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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