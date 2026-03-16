New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store March 15-21
Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!
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What’s Happening:
- It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!
- Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.
- On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.
- Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!
Table of Contents:
Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.
NEW! Goofy Crocs
Goofy Clogs for Adults by Crocs | Disney Store
Chip 'n Dale Fuzzy Clogs for Adults by Crocs | Disney Store
NEW! Graphic Tees and Sweatshirts
Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck T-Shirt for Kids | Disney Store
Tinker Bell ''Believe in Magic'' T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse ''Endless Summer'' T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse ''Endless Summer'' T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store
Moana ''Your Adventure Awaits'' T-Shirt for Kids | Disney Store
Ariel ''Treasure's From the Sea'' T-Shirt for Women – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse ''Endless Summer'' T-Shirt for Kids | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse ''Endless Summer'' T-Shirt for Kids | Disney Store
Toy Story ''RC Racing Champions'' T-Shirt for Kids | Disney Store
Pluto ''Hot Dawg'' T-Shirt for Kids | Disney Store
Atlantis: The Lost Empire Glow-in-the-Dark T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store
Disney Princess Icons T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store
Donald Duck '' Pretty Good'' T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store
Luca ''Greetings From Portorosso'' T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends Racing T-Shirt for Kids | Disney Store
Heihei Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults – Moana | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Icon Cherry T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store
The Mandalorian and Grogu T-shirt for Adults – Star Wars | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Friendship Bracelet Pullover Sweatshirt for Women | Disney Store
Walt Disney Pictures Hockey Pullover Hoodie for Adults | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Walt Disney Productions Hockey Pullover Hoodie for Adults | Disney Store
NEW! Sleepwear
Toy Story Sleep Set for Kids | Disney Store
Tinker Bell Nightshirt for Women – Peter Pan | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends Nightshirt for Kids | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh Robe for Women | Disney Store
Star Wars Lounge Pants for Men | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Nightshirt for Kids | Disney Store
Anna Nightshirt for Girls – Frozen | Disney Store
Donald Duck Lounge Pants for Adults | Disney Store
Disney Princess Pajama Set for Girls | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen PJ PALS for Kids – Cars | Disney Store
Flounder Sleep Set for Kids – The Little Mermaid | Disney Store
Mater Costume PJ PALS for Kids – Cars | Disney Store
Cars Lounge Pants for Men | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh and Pals Nightshirt for Women | Disney Store
Aurora Reversible Nightgown for Girls – Sleeping Beauty | Disney Store
NEW! Disney Home Collection
Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Tumbler Set – Blue | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Mug – Pink | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Bowl – Blue | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Mug – Blue | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Tumbler Set – Pink | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Bowl – Pink | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Plate – Pink | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Plate – Blue | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- $10 Bambi Plush or Thumper Plush
- $16 Mickey Mouse Easter 2026 Plush with Any Purchase
- $16 Minnie Mouse Easter 2026 Plush with Any Purchase
- $16 Stitch Easter 2026 Plush with Any Purchase
- $16 Angel Easter 2026 Plush with Any Purchase
- $18 Oswald Backpack with Any Purchase
Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!
- $20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
- $20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!