Spider-Man Collection Swings Into Old Navy With New Apparel and Accessories

From graphic tees to everyday accessories, the latest Spider-Man drop brings Marvel style to your wardrobe.

Your friendly neighborhood style just got a major upgrade. A brand-new wave of Spider-Man apparel has officially swung into Old Navy, bringing playful graphics and everyday wearability to fans of all ages.

Whether you’re looking to channel Peter Parker on the go or just add a pop of Marvel flair to your wardrobe, this new collection has something for everyone. Let’s take a look at some highlights from the web-tastic new collection:

Whether you’re shopping for a young Spidey fan or just want to add a little superhero energy to your closet, this collection delivers. And if there’s one thing we know for sure… It’s that great style, like great power, comes with great responsibility.

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