Spider-Man Collection Swings Into Old Navy With New Apparel and Accessories
From graphic tees to everyday accessories, the latest Spider-Man drop brings Marvel style to your wardrobe.
Your friendly neighborhood style just got a major upgrade. A brand-new wave of Spider-Man apparel has officially swung into Old Navy, bringing playful graphics and everyday wearability to fans of all ages.
Whether you’re looking to channel Peter Parker on the go or just add a pop of Marvel flair to your wardrobe, this new collection has something for everyone. Let’s take a look at some highlights from the web-tastic new collection:
Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Boxy Heavyweight Graphic T-Shirt for Men - $29.99
Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Popover Hoodie for Men - $59.99
Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Baggy Sweat Shorts -- 10-inch inseam for Men - $34.99
Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Graphic Ringer T-Shirt for Toddler Boys -$14.99
Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Oversized Pullover Hoodie for Boys - $34.99
Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Gender-Neutral Tube Socks 3-Pack for Kids - $14.99
Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Faux-Leather Sneakers for Toddler - $34.99
Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Baseball Cap - $19.99
Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Large Tote Bag - $24.99
Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Stick-On Patches - $6.99
Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Water Bottle - $16.99
Old Navy x Marvel Spider-Man Vinyl Stickers - $6.99
Whether you’re shopping for a young Spidey fan or just want to add a little superhero energy to your closet, this collection delivers. And if there’s one thing we know for sure… It’s that great style, like great power, comes with great responsibility.
More Spider-Man News:
- New Swivel Chair Added to Rooms To Go Kids' Spider-Man Bedroom Collection
- Full "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Trailer Drops Following Scavenger Hunt-Style Tease
- "Spider-Man: Long Way Home" Miniseries Announced by Marvel Comics, Guest-Starring Hulk and Punisher
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