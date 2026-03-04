"Spider-Man: Long Way Home" Miniseries Announced by Marvel Comics, Guest-Starring Hulk and Punisher

Jonathan Hickman and Adam Kubert have both proven themselves to be two of the most reliable talents currently contributing to Marvel Comics, and today the Disney-owned publishing company announced that the pair will be teaming up to bring us an exciting new miniseries entitled Spider-Man: Long Way Home. Full details below.

What's happening:

Marvel Comics has announced a new five-issue miniseries entitled Spider-Man: Long Way Home, to be written by Jonathan Hickman (Ultimate Spider-Man) and Adam Kubert (Hulk Smash Everything), with both art and covers provided by Kubert as well.

Marvel describes this as "grittiest Spider-Man comic story of the modern age," and it's set in an alternate universe where the existence of the Hulk is just a rumor and the Punisher has not yet come into being. When A.I.M. develops a Cosmic Cube in the jungles of South America, the trio of Peter Parker, Bruce Banner, and Frank Castle are sent in to keep this artifact out of the wrong hands. But they may just find themselves battling each other for the power of the cosmos.

Spider-Man: Long Way Home #1 will be released on Wednesday, June 17.

The variant cover for issue #1 of Spider-Man: Long Way Home created by artist Mark Brooks (Ultimate Endgame) is viewable below. Another variant cover by Stephen Platt (Cable) will also be available.

Three sample Spider-Man: Long Way Home interior art pages by Kubert were also released today by Marvel.

What they're saying:

Jonathan Hickman: "I’m so happy to be working with Adam Kubert again and even happier that we’re getting to work on Spider-Man: Long Way Home. Absolutely no one is going to see this one coming."

"I’m so happy to be working with Adam Kubert again and even happier that we’re getting to work on Spider-Man: Long Way Home. Absolutely no one is going to see this one coming." Adam Kubert: "Jordan [D. White] barely got the words out before I yelled 'Yes!' to Spider-Man: Long Way Home. A five-issue Hickman saga with Spidey, Hulk, and Punisher? Total no-brainer. With Frank Martin making the mayhem pop! Just Make Mine Marvel!"

More Marvel Comics News: