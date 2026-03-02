Marvel Comics Artist Jacopo Camagni of "Generation X-23" Passes Away at Age 48

Some sad news coming out of the comic book industry this week, as Marvel Comics artist Jacopo Camagni has unfortunately passed away at the age of 48.

Camagni was born in Bologna, Italy on December 21, 1977. After working in the Italian comics field for a decade beginning in the late 1990s, he won Marvel Comics' ChesterQuest talent search in 2008 at New York Comic Con in Manhattan. From there he began a career at Marvel, famously illustrating stories for superheroes such as Deadpool, Hawkeye, and Longshot, plus the Jedi Knight Kanan Jarrus in the Star Wars universe. More recent titles with Marvel have included Guardians of the Galaxy: Best Story Ever, Deadpool the Duck, X-Men Blue, Strikeforce, Captain Marvel, S.W.O.R.D., X-Men Red, Trials of X, Scarlet Witch, and Generation X-23, the latter of which just recently launched.

As an openly gay comics artist, Jacopo participated in the 2021 anthology release Marvel's Voices: Pride. Outside of Marvel he has cocreated Nomen Omen for Image Comics and contributed to Dylan Dog Presents Groucho for Italian publisher Sergio Bonelli Editore. Jacopo Camagni sadly passed away yesterday morning due to complications from heart surgery. "To those who experienced his work, he brought undeniable energy both on and off the page," said Marvel Comics in an official statement on its social media feeds. "He was Marvel family and a dear friend to so many more."

We are deeply saddened to share artist Jacopo Camagni has passed away. To those who experienced his work, he brought undeniable energy both on and off the page. He was Marvel family and a dear friend to so many more. We will be honoring his memory and work in the weeks to come. pic.twitter.com/yBeedMPV82 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 2, 2026

He will be missed.