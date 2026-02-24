Marvel Comics Celebrates 50th Anniversary of "What If...?" with 8 Exciting New One-Shots

Back in 1977, Marvel Comics introduced the What If... anthology series, which explores alternate outcomes and possibilities for familiar characters and situations within the Marvel superhero universe. And now (a full year ahead of schedule) Marvel has announced a new series of What If... one-shots in celebration of the title's 50th anniversary.

Marvel Comics will be releasing eight new one-shot comic books in the What If...? anthology series, in celebration of its 50th anniversary, which will technically be in February of 2027.

First up will be What If...? The Uncanny X-Men (to be released on Wednesday, June 3 ), which will feature a story entitled "What If... Cyclops Had Stayed with Madelyne Pryor?" written by Gerry Duggan (Wonder Man) with art by Jan Bazaldua (Cosmic X-Men). In this tale, the Goblin Queen survives the Inferno and Cyclops saves her soul. Together they raise their son Nathan Summers, AKA Cable. But that might be a very bad idea...

The covers for each issue below are illustrated by Lucas Werneck (Captain Marvel: Dark Past).

Next will be What If...? The Might Thor (June 17) with a story called "What If... Thor Got Spider-Man's Symbiote Suit?" from writer Torunn Grønbekk (Spider-Girl) artist Sergio Dávila (The Avengers), taking us back to the original Secret Wars miniseries and one of the most consequential moments in Marvel history. We know on Earth-616, Peter Parker's bonding with the symbiote resulted in the birth of Venom when the alien being jumped hosts to Eddie Brock, but what happens after Thor brings it back to Asgard?

Then on July 1 , What If...? Secret Wars gives us "What If the Ultimate Universe Survived the Secret Wars?" by writer Alex Paknadel (X-Men) and artist CAFU (Amazing Spider-Man / Venom: Death Spiral).

On July 15, the story in What If...? Jessica Jones is entitled What If... the Radioactive Spider Bit Jessica Jones?" by Justina Ireland (X-Men: Age of Revelation - Overture) and David Messina (Ultimate Spider-Man).

July 29: What If...? Spider-Man - "What If... Kraven Survived His Last Hunt?" by J.M. DeMatteis (The Amazing Spider-Man) and Yıldıray Çınar (Weapon X-Men)

August 5: What If...? Captain America - "What If... Captain America Was Unfrozen in 2099?" by Marc Guggenheim (Star Wars: Jedi Knights) and Ron Lim (Deadpool vs. Wolverine: Slash 'Em Up)

August 19: What If...? Runaways - "What If... the Runaways Hadn't Run Away?" by Rainbow Rowell (Spider-Man: Holiday Spectacular) and Zulema Lavina (Rogue: The Savage Land)

August 26: What If...? X-Men - "What If... Cassandra Nova Killed Charles Xavier?" by Ashley Allen (Moonstar) and Sumit Kumar (Death of the Silver Surfer)

