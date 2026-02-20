Marvel Meets "Mallrats:" New Jay & Silent Bob One Shot Comic Arriving this Summer

The issue is written by Silent Bob himself, Kevin Smith.

Fictional comedy duo Jay and Silent Bob are making their Marvel Comics debut this summer in a brand new one shot.

What’s Happening:

Back in 1994, Clerks introduced the world to the hilarious Jay and Silent Bob, and now, the duo are heading into the Marvel Comics Universe.

Jay & Silent Bob: Jays of Future Past #1 is a new Marvel one-shot comic arriving this summer.

The issue is written by Kevin Smith, a longtime Marvel fan/creator of the characters/the real life Silent Bob, and illustrated by Giuseppe Camuncoli.

The story marks the long-awaited debut of Jay and Silent Bob in the Marvel Universe.

In the multiverse-spanning adventure, the duo teams up with Marvel’s greatest heroes.

When Doctor Doom targets the pair and orders their deaths, Earth’s mightiest heroes must step in.

Teams including the Fantastic Four, Avengers, and X-Men unite to save the unlikely duo.

The comic blends Jay and Silent Bob’s signature slacker humor with large-scale Marvel superhero action.

Marco Checchetto is responsible for bringing the issues cover to life, which you can check out below.

Jay & Silent Bob: Jays of Future Past #1 is available for preorder now and is set to release on June 1st.

What They’re Saying:

Kevin Smith, Author: “From the moment in Mallrats when they made the very first reference to Wolverine in cinema history, I’ve always wanted Jay and Silent Bob to meet their Marvel heroes in a comic book crossover - so much so that I pitched it to Stan the Man himself the day he shot his cameo in the movie way back in 1995. Thirty years later, Jays of Future Past represents both a love letter to the magic and mayhem of Marvel as well as giggle-inducing proof that our childhood dreams can still come true, even at age 55.”

