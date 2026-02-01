Marvel Comics Unveils New Info For Comics Giveaway Day Releases

After its official announcement last month, we have new information about the Marvel Comics that will be available during the first ever Comics Giveaway Day.

What’s Happening:

Penguin Random House is gearing up for a brand new annual special event with the launch of their first ever Comics Giveaway Day.

Taking place on May 2nd, comic book fans can visit their local comic shop to pick up a free sampler or comic book.

The new event aims to invite new fans and comic book aficionados to check out new series, share their favorite stories with others, and dive into the ever growing world of comic books.

For Marvel fans, there are four comics that will be available to fans looking to celebrate.

While previously announced, Marvel has given fans a new look at the upcoming sagas.

Let’s take a look!

Alien, Predator, & Planet of the Apes #1 CGD 2026

Written by Saladin Ahmed, Jordan Morris & Greg Pak

Art by Roland Boschi, Emilio Laiso & Alan Robinson

Cover by Davide Paratore

This issue brings together iconic worlds from 20th Century Studios, including Alien, Predator, and Planet of the Apes. Saladin Ahmed explores a devastated planet claimed by Xenomorphs, while Jordan Morris tells a high-stakes story of a Yautja warrior tracking a legendary Earth fighter. Plus, take a journey back to the Planet of the Apes.

Amazing Spider-Man 1000/Queen in Black #1 CGD 2026

Written by Joe Kelly, Al Ewing & Phillip Kennedy Johnson

Art by John Romita Jr., Iban Coello & Nic Klein

Cover by Dike Ruan

As the path to Amazing Spider-Man #1000 shifts dramatically, Peter Parker faces mounting fate, Mary Jane Watson as Venom confronts the newly crowned Queen in Black, and the Hulk falls under the control of the Eldest thus setting the stage for battles bigger than ever before.

Armageddon/X-Men #1 CGD 2026

Written by Chip Zdarsky, Jed MacKay & Ryan North

Art by Federico Vicentini, Frank Alpizar, Delio Diaz & Francesco Mobili

Cover by Ryan Stegman

Marvel’s heroes unite to battle the Red Hulk in a pivotal Chip Zdarsky story that launches the path to the summer event Armageddon, with a preview of the upcoming X-Men event and the looming threat of Doom.

Spider & His Amazing Friends #1 CGD 2026

Written by Danielle Kreger

Art by Goodman Yamada

Cover by Paco Medina

Spidey and his amazing friends Spin and Ghost-Spider think they’re busy enough when Jeff the Land Shark shows up, but things escalate fast when the shapeshifting alien Symbie arrives to turn Jeff’s world upside down.

Don’t miss out on this amazing new event this Spring!

