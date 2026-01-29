Spider-Man Swings Into A Number of Edutaining Activities Coming to Popular Lingokids App
And he does whatever a learning app can!
Marvel’s Spider-Man is ready to take center stage with a number of new activities coming to the Lingokids app next month.
What’s Happening:
- Lingokids, one of the leading entertainment platforms for Gen Alpha, today announced the arrival of one of the world’s most iconic Super Heroes: Marvel’s Spider-Man.
- Seven new Spider-Man-themed edutaining activities will be available within the Lingokids app on February 9, adding the Marvel franchise into the platform’s rapidly growing portfolio of digital educational experiences anchored in world-class IPs.
- The new Spider-Man activities engage young minds through interactive challenges where children can form words as Spider-Man and Ghost-Spider outwit the Green Goblin, recognize vowels as Spin charges his Venom Strike, and document good deeds in the community as Spider-Man explores the neighborhood in activities that inspire heroism, adventure and teamwork.
- With these new additions, Lingokids now hosts 40 Disney and Marvel-inspired activities, including some fan-favorites featuring Mickey & Friends, as well as Disney Animation’s Frozen, Moana and Zootopia.
- The initial set of activities, which launched back in November, and has already been played 150 million times, distributed fairly evenly among the different Disney franchises represented on the Lingokids platform.
- Many of the new Spider-Man activities feature multiple playable characters, each contributing differently to the experience, reinforcing collaboration and variety in play. The villain Green Goblin’s mischief sets the stage for the challenges, providing an additional dimension to the learning and experiential value of having a variety of playable characters.
- Spider-Man arrives on Lingokids on February 9. The Lingokids app can be downloaded via the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or Amazon App Store.
What They’re Saying:
- Cristóbal Viedma, Founder and CEO of Lingokids: “Our mission is to become the ultimate entertainment platform for Gen Alpha - a place where the characters kids love meet the high-quality, expert-backed content parents trust. Bringing Spider-Man activities into the Lingokids app allows us to embrace the power of Marvel’s storytelling to build essential skills like problem-solving, resilience and coordination in a 100% safe, ad-free environment.”
The Lingo:
- When the Disney and Lingokids collab was first announced, we were promised additional stories that would be integrated into the platform, namely other integrations from Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars.
- Now, we are getting that first Marvel launch with Spider-Man, though it seems that there will likely be more in the future based on the success of the past few launches, including Zootopia.
- Inside the Lingokids app, every Disney story has its own designated space where kids can explore on their own and experience something new, playing their way through fun settings alongside favorite characters, which seem to be increasing in amount faster than some have thought.
- As a safe, ad-free platform, Lingokids provides 3,000+ educational activities within a completely secure environment, giving parents peace of mind and ensuring guilt-free screen time for their children.
- Using what they call the “Playlearning” methodology, the idea is that children learn best when they’re engaged in play, exploration, and fun, rather than just passive drilling. The app has been widely recognized, even named one of the world’s top EdTech companies of 2024 by TIME Magazine, and can be downloaded internationally, available in multiple languages, and serving over 160 million families worldwide.
- The app delivers immersive and personalized experiences, allowing children to advance at their individual pace with content that is age-appropriate and tailored to their developmental needs.
