Lingokids and Disney Team Up to Bring Favorite Stories and Characters to Popular Edutainment App
Are we sure its just for kids? We might want to play too.
Lingokids has announce an amazing new collaboration with Disney, bringing favorite stories and characters to the popular and edu-taining app for kids.
What’s Happening:
- Lingokids, the #1 interactive app for young kids, launched nearly two dozen fun edutaining activities featuring well-known characters, including Mickey Mouse and his friends, alongside characters from Frozen and Moana.
- All of the experiences are available exclusively on the Lingokids platform, with more activities coming soon.
- The new collab allows families to experience interactive activities filled with insightful play that are developed by the Lingokids team.
- In the coming months, Lingokids will launch integrations with three additional stories and franchises, with other integrations from Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars in the years to come.
- Inside the Lingokids app, every Disney story has its own designated space where kids can explore on their own and experience something new, playing their way through fun settings alongside favorite characters. In the early childhood spaces, children call on problem-solving skills and creativity with playful challenges.
- With the new Mickey & Friends-themed experiences, children will lead a delightful crew through an exhilarating endless runner that introduces new words along the way. They can also dive into a captivating dress-up party, or combine cooking with shape recognition in a collaborative kitchen challenge, among many more fun activities.
- The Frozen-inspired activities available on the Lingokids App will make kids feel they’re on a journey with Anna and Elsa, where they can run through a snowy forest, adventure in a royal palace, or boost problem-solving and sequencing through Olaf navigating a maze.
- In the Moana-themed activities, children can imagine joining Moana and Maui on a voyage, using coding logic to guide Moana on her island, or engage in language puzzles while restoring the Heart of Te Fiti.
- As a safe, ad-free platform, Lingokids provides 3,000+ educational activities within a completely secure environment, giving parents peace of mind and ensuring guilt-free screen time for their children. Lingokids has developed an engaging resource that captivates young minds through interactive play and self-exploration. The app delivers immersive and personalized experiences, allowing children to advance at their individual pace with content that is age-appropriate and tailored to their developmental needs.
What They’re Saying:
- Cristóbal Viedma, Lingokids Founder and CEO: “Bringing the world of Disney to the Lingokids app allows us to enhance our proven Playlearning approach with the magic of Disney storytelling. These new experiences dramatically enrich the Lingokids learning approach, offering an unrivaled opportunity for families to engage with content that combines educational excellence with a brand kids love, in a way that parents appreciate."
Learning The Lingo:
- Lingokids is a play-based learning app targeted at children aged approximately 2 to 8 years old.
- Using what they call the “Playlearning” methodology, the idea is that children learn best when they’re engaged in play, exploration, and fun, rather than just passive drilling.
- The app has been widely recognized, even named one of the world’s top EdTech companies of 2024 by TIME Magazine, and can be downloaded internationally, available in multiple languages, and serving over 160 million families worldwide.