"Zootopia" Themed-Activities Arrive on Lingokids Platform

How many times will we hear a Gazelle song?!

Just a month after announcing the launch of several new activities based on favorite Disney stories, Lingokids has revealed a number of new activities based on favorites from Zootopia.

What’s Happening:

Devotees may recall that last month, Lingokids launched a new set of edu-taining activities featuring some favorite Disney Characters, including Mickey Mouse and his friends, as well as activities based on Frozen and Moana.

Now, just after the release of Zootopia 2 in theaters everywhere, Lingokids has launched five new activities inspired by friends from Zootopia.

These new additions join the previously released activities from Frozen and Moana, giving kids even more ways to learn and play this holiday season.

These characters join in the fun of Lingokids’ interactive learning programs, bringing the timeless stories and iconinc characters into their “Playlearning” universe.

Lingokids is the #1 entertainment platform for kids under 8 years old. Trusted by over 185M families and engaging more than 20M kids every month worldwide.

Lingokids is a multi-IP platform where beloved characters, globally recognized brands and original content come together in one safe, interactive, and ad-free hub. With more than 3000 activities, including shows, songs, and interactive games, Lingokids turns screen time into meaningful play.

More Lingokids Fun:

When the Disney and Lingokids collab was first announced, we were promised additional stories that would be integrated into the platform, like what is happening now with Zootopia. Other integrations from Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars are expected in the years to come.

Inside the Lingokids app, every Disney story has its own designated space where kids can explore on their own and experience something new, playing their way through fun settings alongside favorite characters. In the early childhood spaces, children call on problem-solving skills and creativity with playful challenges.

As a safe, ad-free platform, Lingokids provides 3,000+ educational activities within a completely secure environment, giving parents peace of mind and ensuring guilt-free screen time for their children. Lingokids has developed an engaging resource that captivates young minds through interactive play and self-exploration. The app delivers immersive and personalized experiences, allowing children to advance at their individual pace with content that is age-appropriate and tailored to their developmental needs.



