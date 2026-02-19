Marvel Comics to Celebrate "Rogue One" 10th Anniversary with Five New Star Wars One-Shots

Be careful not to choke on your aspirations to grab these five issues later this year.

It's hard to believe that this coming December will mark the 10th anniversary of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but Marvel Comics is helping to make that celebration a reality with the announcement of five new comic book one-shots, each focused on a different character (or set of characters) from the film. More details below.

What's happening:

Marvel Comics has announced five new one-shot comic book releases in celebration of the 10th anniversary of Lucasfilm's hit 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, each set prior to the events of the movie.

First up on Wednesday, May 6 will be Star Wars: Rogue One - Cassian Andor, written by Benjamin Percy (Star Wars: Shadow of Maul) with art by Luke Ross (Star Wars). The main cover for this issue is created by David Marquez (The Punisher), while the variant cover is by Josemaria Casanovas (Star Wars: Bounty Hunters). Both are viewable below.

Cassian's story will follow the rebel agent to Kafrene, where he will race against stormtroopers and bounty hunters in his efforts to connect with Tivik.

The second release will be Star Wars: Rogue One - Jyn Erso on June 3 . This issue will be written by Ethan Sacks (Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - Echoes of the Empire) and illustrated by Ramon Rosanas (Star Wars: Han Solo - Hunt for the Falcon) with a cover by David Marquez (The Uncanny X-Men).

Jyn's story will take place at the Imperial Detention Center on Wobani, where "Liana Hallik" is enlisted to assist other prisoners in an impossible escape.

Third up is Star Wars: Rogue One - Saw Gerrera on an unspecified date in July , written by Marc Bernardin (Star Wars: Mace Windu) with art by Gabriel Guzman (Star Wars: Doctor Aphra - Chaos Agent) and a cover by David Marquez (All-New Spider-Gwen: Ghost-Spider).

Saw's story will follow him on a dangerous mission into Imperial territory to retrieve information vital to the strategy of his rebel extremist group.

The fourth release will be Star Wars: Rogue One - Chirrut & Baze in August , to be written by Stephanie Phillips (Planet She-Hulk) with art by Kieran McKeown (Star Wars: Jar Jar) and a cover by David Marquez (The End 2099). The cover artwork for this issue was not released today along with the announcement.

Baze Malbus and Chirrut Imwe are Guardians of the Whills on the Pilgrim Moon of Jedha, where in this story they are tasked with sabotaging a Kyber mine occupied by Imperial forces.

The fifth and final release in this series will be Star Wars: Rogue One - Darth Vader in September , written by Chris Condon (Ultimate Wolverine) with art by Luke Ross (Star Wars: Legacy of Vader) and a main cover by David Marquez (Miles Morales: Spider-Man). The variant cover by Walt Simonson (from Marvel's original 1970s-80s Star Wars comic book run) is viewable below.

Speaking of Kyber crystals, in this story Vader will be sent by Emperor Palpatine to "negotiate" with the leadership of a planet that has refused the Empire access to its gem deposits.

What they're saying:

Lucasfilm Senior Editor Robert Simpson (via io9 ): “From the moment the first images of Cassian, Jyn, Saw, Baze, and Chirrut were revealed fans have wanted to know more about the brave outsiders who risked everything to help combat the Galactic Empire and its terrifying superweapon, and to learn more about what Vader was doing before A New Hope. We always knew the end of Rogue One wouldn't be the end of their stories, and we're so excited for fans to get these glimpses into their pasts.”

Marvel Comics Senior Editor Mark Paniccia: "This has been one of the most incredible Star Wars anniversary projects to work on! Just look at this roster of talent and these amazing covers by David Marquez! If you can't get enough of these intriguing and memorable characters, this is for you! An absolute must for fans of Rogue One and Andor!"

