"Avengers: Armageddon" #1 Cover and Details Released by Marvel Comics, Kicking Off This Summer's Event Series

Prepare for Armageddon, as this summer's Avengers: Armageddon event series from Marvel Comics approaches. Today the Disney-owned publishing company released the cover for the first issue of the miniseries, plus the release date and details of its plot. See below for more.

What's happening:

Marvel Comics has released the cover artwork and details for Avengers: Armageddon #1, which kicks off the publishing company's big summer 2026 event series on Wednesday, June 3 .

. The series is being written by Chip Zdarsky (Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon) and illustrated by Frank Alpizar (Captain America) with Delio Diaz (Doomed 2099). The cover pictured below is by Dike Ruan (The Ultimates).

The story of Avengers: Armageddon will follow up on the events of Marvel's One World Under Doom crossover event from last year and the current Captain America and Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon runs. It seems that General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (AKA the Red Hulk) has claimed Doctor Doom's homeland of Latveria for himself, and it's time for the Avengers to assemble against him-- incorporating members of the Fantastic Four and the X-Men for help. Marvel promises a transformational narrative that will forever change the landscape of this superhero universe.

More Marvel Comics News: