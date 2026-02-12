Marvel's Queen in Black Lead-In Covers Reveal Mary Jane's New Venom Costume

Plus a (k)new look for Knull.

This summer, Marvel's got their big Queen in Black storyline, and you know what that means... New Costumes! Well, for a couple of characters it does at least.

What's Happening:

Marvel has a Hela of an event planned this summer, as Thor villain Hela conquers the Marvel universe in the crossover Queen in Black, spinning off from the pages of both Venom and the current Knull limited series.

Though Marvel hasn't put out the full announcement for Queen in Black, they are revealing new details via the debut of upcoming covers for Venom and Knull. As it turns out, Mary Jane Watson and Knull will both get new costumes during the event. For Mary Jane, this signifies her cementing her bond with the Venom symbiote, while for Knull, his costume represents his new power source, Light itself.

Mary Jane will debut hew new costume in Venom #259 on June 17, written by Al Ewing & Tom Waltz, with art by Juanan Ramirez. In a story set in the aftermath of Death Spiral, "Mary Jane and Peter Parker have a long overdue heart-to-heart...but when the masks go on, Venom and Spider-Man have some unfinished business. Now that her secret is out, MJ fully embraces her symbiote strength, leading to a big change for Venom and MJ’s bond!"

Written by Al Ewing with art by Carlos Gomez, May 13th's Knull #5 meanwhile marks the end of the miniseries, as Knull has conquered the Lightforce Dimension "and left his dastardly eternal mark in SUPERNOVA fashion! But wait! An enemy he thought he’d eliminated with extreme prejudice is back for more...and he comes upgraded for battle this time! Meanwhile, the newly crowned Queen in Black, Hela of Asgard, is beginning to question her strategy against Knull – is it time to activate Plan B? This is it! The bombastic grand finale! Who will fall? Who will rise? Who will CLAIM THE LIGHT?!"

Ryan Stegman drew the cover for Knull #5, and Marvel has also released his original design sheet for Knull’s new armor.

Carlos Gómez’s art can be found pin the covers for Venom #258-259, while R.B. Silva’s designed Mary Jane’s new symbiote suit.

What They're Saying:

Al Ewing: "MJ's new look represents a 'levelling up' of sorts. After her most serious challenge as Venom so far, it represents a reassessment of her relationship with the symbiote - just in time for an even bigger threat looming on the horizon."